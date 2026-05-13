Standard Chartered Bank Ghana appoints Xorse Godzi as CEO

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has announced the appointment of Xorse Godzi as the new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.

His appointment takes effect from 11 June 2026.

Xorse succeeds Mansa Nettey, who is retiring, and leaves behind a resilient bank and a strong brand.

A career banker with over 20 years’ experience, Xorse has held various roles within the Standard Chartered Bank Group, including Director of Global Corporates in London, United Kingdom, and Head of Commodity Traders and Agribusiness, Africa, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Until his appointment, he was Executive Director and Head of Ghana Corporates for Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC.

Xorse has a record of building strategic relationships with clients, deep knowledge of our network, and providing leadership to teams during challenging times. He has been instrumental in managing our business in Ghana since 2017.

Commenting on the transition, Board Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, Ebenezer Twum Asante, said: “On behalf of the Board, I thank Mansa Nettey for her sterling service as Chief Executive Officer and for over 25 years of dedicated contributions to Standard Chartered."

"We wish her a fulfilling retirement and future. We are also delighted to welcome Xorse Godzi to lead Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC at this pivotal point in the Bank’s journey. Xorse brings deep market insight, strong leadership and a bold, future-focused mindset that aligns with the Bank’s ambitions. I believe he will steer the Bank to deliver sustainable, shared growth and create long-term value for our clients, colleagues, communities, shareholders and the country at large.”

Commenting on his appointment, Xorse Godzi said: “I am honoured to lead Standard Chartered Bank at such a defining moment, celebrating 130 years of presence and impact in Ghana. This is a franchise with an extraordinary legacy and even greater potential. My commitment remains to empower our people to deliver exceptional value for our clients and shareholders and to position the Bank for long-term, sustainable growth.”

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