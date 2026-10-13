Weta rice farmers seek urgent support after floods destroy crops

Rice farmers in Weta of the Volta Region have petitioned the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for urgent financial support and the rehabilitation of the Weta Irrigation Scheme following floods that destroyed their crops.

A delegation comprising chiefs, farmers and concerned youth presented the petition, calling for government intervention to restore production and help affected families recover their livelihoods.

The farmers also requested an investigation into how World Bank funds earmarked for the redevelopment of the scheme had been used.

Gideon Kokroko, a member of the concerned youth associated with the project, said 1,203 farmers had registered under the scheme and invested heavily in their farms before the floods struck.

“So far, we have invested a lot in it, but the floods came and consumed everything,” he said.

He appealed for immediate assistance to help farmers meet their basic needs while awaiting the next farming season.

“We are appealing to the government, as a matter of urgency, to rehabilitate the project for us and provide financial support so that we can feed ourselves while waiting for the next farming season. We are suffering, and we are hungry,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, received the petition on behalf of the minister and assured the delegation that the government would address their concerns.

He said the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, had informed him about the delegation’s request for a meeting.

“What I can assure you is that it is something that can be done and will be done,” Mr Dumelo said.

The delegation maintained that restoring the irrigation facility was essential to reviving farming activities. With more than 1,200 families affected, they also called for appropriate compensation to support their recovery.

Mr Agbana pledged to continue engaging the relevant authorities to ensure the petition resulted in practical measures.

“I have assured the delegation that I will continue to engage the relevant authorities and push for concrete, measurable action,” he said.

He stressed that the response must include a clear rehabilitation plan, accountability for money committed to the scheme and measures to restore farmers’ livelihoods.

“The concerns raised must translate into a clear rehabilitation plan, accountability for funds committed to the project, and a credible pathway towards restoring the livelihoods of affected farmers,” Mr Agbana added.

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