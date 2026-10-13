Black Star Fashion Week: Can Ghana turn the runway into a tourism attraction?

Fashion has always been a powerful expression of identity. Through clothing, textiles, colours and craftsmanship, societies tell stories about their history, values and aspirations.

Today, fashion is also a tourism asset, capable of attracting visitors, generating international media attention and creating economic opportunities across the creative industries.

Ghana’s maiden Black Star Fashion Week (BSFW), announced by the Black Star Experience Secretariat at the Office of the President, presents an opportunity to explore this connection.

More importantly, it raises a question about how the country can use fashion, alongside music, food, heritage and the arts, to strengthen its identity as a destination.

Scheduled for November 4 and 7, 2026, the initiative will bring together industry engagement in Accra and a fashion showcase at Royal Senchi.

With several established fashion events also taking place in the final quarter, Ghana has an opportunity to build a more coordinated fashion tourism proposition.

From Accra to Senchi

The structure of Black Star Fashion Week is particularly interesting because it goes beyond the conventional fashion show.

The first event, the Black Star Fashion Summit, takes place in Accra on November 4.

It is designed to bring together designers, fashion entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, buyers, manufacturers, policymakers and media professionals for discussions on the business and future of Ghanaian fashion.

The programme includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside conversations, masterclasses, industry presentations and practical workshops.

The subjects range from entrepreneurship, branding and digital marketing to textile innovation, manufacturing, fashion finance, export readiness, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, sustainability and intellectual property.

These are important conversations for an industry seeking to move beyond individual creative talent towards sustainable businesses, stronger manufacturing capacity and international market access.

A particularly notable component is the 16-Region Designer Programme, through which emerging designers will interpret their regions using local identity, heritage, materials, craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Five designers will be selected, with one advancing to the flagship showcase at Senchi.

This creates an opportunity to present Ghana not simply as a country with talented designers, but as a destination with diverse regional cultures and creative traditions.

The second event, at Royal Senchi on November 7, shifts the emphasis from industry dialogue to a wider cultural and fashion experience.

The Black Star Fashion Show will be accompanied by a Fashion Village featuring designer showcases, retail, textiles, artisan experiences, brand activations, beauty, technology, food and beverage, tourism and lifestyle experiences.

Music, dance, craft, storytelling, heritage and visual arts will also contribute to the programme.

The event will include recognition of outstanding contributors to the fashion industry, alongside networking and business engagements connecting designers and creative enterprises with potential buyers, investors, manufacturers and retailers.

This combination is significant from a tourism perspective.

It creates room for visitors to engage with fashion as part of a broader Ghanaian cultural experience, rather than as a runway spectacle alone.

The Accra-Senchi format also offers an opportunity to extend the visitor experience beyond the capital. However, that will require deliberate planning.

Transport, accommodation, curated excursions and information about nearby attractions must be incorporated into the visitor proposition if the event is to generate wider tourism benefits.

The opportunity beyond Black Star Fashion Week

Black Star Fashion Week does not enter an empty space. Ghana already has fashion platforms with established audiences, industry relationships and distinctive identities.

Glitz Africa Fashion Week, scheduled for November 10 to 13 in Accra, will bring together designers, manufacturers, textile producers, artisans and creative businesses.

Its 2026 theme, Sustainable by Design: Shaping Africa’s Fashion Future, places sustainability, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and market access at the centre of its programme.

Rhythms on Da Runway returns on November 28, combining fashion, live music and cultural expression.

Its theme, UNBOUND, will broaden representation on the runway, including people of different abilities, backgrounds and body types.

The programme also creates opportunities for young people to learn from established practitioners and explore careers in the creative industries.

Accra Fashion Week, meanwhile, has an established record of bringing Ghanaian and other African designers, models, buyers and international fashion enthusiasts together.

Its previous programming has included cultural tours of Accra, illustrating how fashion events can connect visiting industry professionals with the destination itself.

These events should be seen as complementary platforms, not competing attractions. Black Star Fashion Week offers a national identity and policy framework, while the established events contribute their own creative communities, commercial relationships and audiences.

Turning fashion into destination marketing

The challenge is to connect these platforms to a recognisable Ghanaian tourism story.

The Black Star Experience Secretariat, Ghana Tourism Authority, Creative Arts Agency and event organisers could develop a coordinated fashion tourism programme that attracts international buyers, fashion journalists, influencers and visitors from the diaspora.

This could include fashion-themed itineraries, designer studio visits, textile and craft trails, shopping experiences, cultural excursions and opportunities to meet artisans.

Packages could connect the November events, encouraging visitors to stay longer rather than travel in and out for a single show.

The 16-region concept also deserves attention beyond the runway.

The designers selected for Black Star Fashion Week could become ambassadors for their regions, with their collections providing a starting point for stories about local textiles, traditional craftsmanship, food, festivals and attractions.

International promotion should communicate these experiences well ahead of the events, while partnerships with hotels, airlines, tour operators and travel media could help turn interest into bookings.

Success must also be measured beyond attendance and publicity.

International visitor numbers, length of stay, visitor expenditure, media reach, retail sales and business opportunities for local designers would provide a clearer picture of the tourism and economic impact.

Ghana has the creative talent and cultural diversity to make fashion a distinctive part of its destination identity.

Black Star Fashion Week provides an opportunity to organise that story around a national platform, while established events can sustain the momentum.

The ultimate ambition should not simply be to put Ghanaian designers on the runway.

It should be to give the world more reasons to visit Ghana, experience its culture, buy its creations and discover the places and people behind them.

That is how fashion can become more than a showcase. It can become a reason to travel.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.