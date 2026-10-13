With deep sorrow, we announce the funeral arrangements for the late SIDNEY NII OKO BAMPOE & ISAAC AKUETTEH ADDO.

Funeral announcements are as follows;

Saturday, 7th November,2026

Venue: Forecourt of the State House

Filing Past: 7 am8:30 amm

Burial Service: 9 am11:00 amm

Interment; Private

Final Funeral rites

Venue: Forecourt of the State House

Time: 12noon-5pm

Colour Code: White & Black

Sunday, 8th November 2026

Thanksgiving Service.

Venue: Winners Chapel, North Industrial Area.

Tim9 am9am

Thanksgiving Reception:

Venue: Accra Academy, Bubuashie

Time 12:00 noon

Colour Code: White & Black

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.