Audio By Carbonatix
With deep sorrow, we announce the funeral arrangements for the late SIDNEY NII OKO BAMPOE & ISAAC AKUETTEH ADDO.
Funeral announcements are as follows;
Saturday, 7th November,2026
Venue: Forecourt of the State House
Filing Past: 7 am8:30 amm
Burial Service: 9 am11:00 amm
Interment; Private
Final Funeral rites
Venue: Forecourt of the State House
Time: 12noon-5pm
Colour Code: White & Black
Sunday, 8th November 2026
Thanksgiving Service.
Venue: Winners Chapel, North Industrial Area.
Tim9 am9am
Thanksgiving Reception:
Venue: Accra Academy, Bubuashie
Time 12:00 noon
Colour Code: White & Black
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