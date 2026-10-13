Police administration is doing a yeoman’s job – President Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has commended the current Police administration under the leadership of COP Tetteh Yuhuno for improving the fight against crime.
The President said there has been an improvement in public safety with reduced highway robberies and unresolved murders.
Speaking at the commissioning of an 85-bed ward complex at the Police Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, October 13, President Mahama praised the administration and advised officers to do more to protect lives and property.
“This police administration is doing a yeoman’s job, and as Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic, I want to express the gratitude of our nation to all of you and urge you to keep up the good work,” he said.
He reiterated the commitment of the government in resourcing the administration with the right logistics to deliver on its mandate effectively.
“It is no wonder everybody wants to visit Ghana, because people say it is the safest country in the whole of West Africa, and I can assure you that we will continue to provide you with the logistics that you need to continue to do your job,” he added.
President John Dramani Mahama announced the termination of the Police Hospital expansion contract after 22 years of delays, citing prolonged disagreements with the contractor and cost overruns.
He said the government would take responsibility for completing the project, with about GH¢200 million to be provided in the 2027 Budget to bring the expanded facility into service before the end of that year.
Latest Stories
-
GoldBod recovers GH¢38.7m of GH¢55.8m outstanding receivables; remainder subject to legal action – Sammy Gyamfi
1 minute
-
GEXIM Bank donates GH¢200,000 worth of medical equipment to Korle-Bu Child Health Department
4 minutes
-
Majority rejects Minority’s claims over GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation, calls for forensic probe
6 minutes
-
GEXIM urges banks to support refurbishment of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Child Health Department
9 minutes
-
Don’t appoint your cheerleader as referee
13 minutes
-
Ghana needs stronger international cooperation to fight cybercrime – CSA
16 minutes
-
CSA warns of growing cyber threats as Ghana’s digital dependence increases
22 minutes
-
USTED dean warns GAUA strike could disrupt Ghana’s restored academic calendar
35 minutes
-
Bechem meat processing factory 50% complete, set for March 2027 completion – Kwakye Ofosu
48 minutes
-
NDC can appoint whoever they want to EC, but Ghanaians will make a decision in 2028 – Titus Glover
54 minutes
-
GoldBod initiative has created over 1,300 public and private sector jobs – Sammy Gyamfi
57 minutes
-
Financial wellness key to retaining Ghana’s skilled workforce – Merban Capital CEO, Benjamin Ackah-Nyamike
59 minutes
-
Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe & Isaac Akuetteh Addo
1 hour
-
Haruna Iddrisu calls for ‘Big Push’ investment in health, education, sports and agriculture
1 hour
-
Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jnr reaches new milestone with FC Nordsjælland
1 hour