Police administration is doing a yeoman’s job – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the current Police administration under the leadership of COP Tetteh Yuhuno for improving the fight against crime.

The President said there has been an improvement in public safety with reduced highway robberies and unresolved murders.

Speaking at the commissioning of an 85-bed ward complex at the Police Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, October 13, President Mahama praised the administration and advised officers to do more to protect lives and property.

“This police administration is doing a yeoman’s job, and as Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic, I want to express the gratitude of our nation to all of you and urge you to keep up the good work,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the government in resourcing the administration with the right logistics to deliver on its mandate effectively.

“It is no wonder everybody wants to visit Ghana, because people say it is the safest country in the whole of West Africa, and I can assure you that we will continue to provide you with the logistics that you need to continue to do your job,” he added.

President John Dramani Mahama announced the termination of the Police Hospital expansion contract after 22 years of delays, citing prolonged disagreements with the contractor and cost overruns.

He said the government would take responsibility for completing the project, with about GH¢200 million to be provided in the 2027 Budget to bring the expanded facility into service before the end of that year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.