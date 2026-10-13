Kurt Okraku’s regime has ‘failed to perform’ – Kudjoe Fianoo demands resignation of GFA Executive Council

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has called on Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku and the entire Executive Council to resign, accusing the current administration of failing to deliver on expectations since taking office in October 2019.

According to the former AshantiGold CEO, the present administration has “failed to perform” on expectations since taking office in October 2019.

"You can give him an excuse in your first four years, or even in your first two years. But if it is not progressing, it is rather regressing," Fianoo told Graphic Sports.

"He headed a body that failed to perform. So they should all leave," he added.

Kurt has come under increasing pressure amid the Black Stars’ recent struggles, with Ghana suffering a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars lost 4-2 at home to The Gambia in their second Group C match, following a defeat by Ivory Coast in their opening qualifier.

Those results have left Ghana without a point from their first two matches and bottom of Group C, while Ivory Coast and The Gambia lead the standings with six points each.

The Black Stars, who are currently undergoing technical changes, are scheduled to return to action in November when they face Somalia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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