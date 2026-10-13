Football | National

Kurt Okraku’s regime has ‘failed to perform’ – Kudjoe Fianoo demands resignation of GFA Executive Council

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  13 October 2026 1:40pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has called on Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku and the entire Executive Council to resign, accusing the current administration of failing to deliver on expectations since taking office in October 2019.

According to the former AshantiGold CEO, the present administration has “failed to perform” on expectations since taking office in October 2019.

"You can give him an excuse in your first four years, or even in your first two years. But if it is not progressing, it is rather regressing," Fianoo told Graphic Sports.

"He headed a body that failed to perform. So they should all leave," he added.

Kurt has come under increasing pressure amid the Black Stars’ recent struggles, with Ghana suffering a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars lost 4-2 at home to The Gambia in their second Group C match, following a defeat by Ivory Coast in their opening qualifier.

Those results have left Ghana without a point from their first two matches and bottom of Group C, while Ivory Coast and The Gambia lead the standings with six points each.

The Black Stars, who are currently undergoing technical changes, are scheduled to return to action in November when they face Somalia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group