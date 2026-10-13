Football

Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jnr reaches new milestone with FC Nordsjælland

Source: Papa Kwadwo Adu Gyina-Tawiah   
  13 October 2026 1:47pm
Prince Amoako Jnr
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Ghanaian prospect Prince Amoako Junior has reached 50 appearances for Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland.

The 19-year-old forward achieved the milestone after coming on as a substitute against Odense Boldklub in the league last Friday.

Amoako Jnr has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists since joining the Danish side from the Right to Dream Academy in February 2025.

"Prince Amoako Junior turned 50 yesterday with the tiger on his chest. Big congratulations on the anniversary, Prince!" the club posted on social media to celebrate the youngster.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been one of the standout young prospects in the Danish Superliga, attracting significant interest from major European clubs.

His impressive performances for Nordsjælland earned him his maiden call-up to the Ghana national team as the Black Stars prepared for the World Cup in North America.

However, he ultimately did not make the final squad for the tournament, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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