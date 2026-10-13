Bechem meat processing factory 50% complete, set for March 2027 completion – Kwakye Ofosu

The 6,000-chicken-per-hour meat processing factory being developed in Bechem by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has reached 50% completion, Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said President John Dramani Mahama visited the project site over the weekend to inspect the progress of work on the facility.

He said the factory forms part of the government’s broader efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in poultry production.

“The contractor assures that works will be completed in March next year, having already attained a 50% completion rate,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that all equipment for the facility had been procured and was ready for installation once construction of the buildings was completed.

The factory is expected to strengthen Ghana’s poultry processing capacity as the country works towards meeting more of its domestic poultry demand through local production.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.