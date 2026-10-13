GCB customers call for more frequent engagement with bank leadership

Customers of GCB Bank PLC have called for more direct engagement with the Bank's leadership while sharing feedback on their business needs, growth ambitions and banking experiences during a Customer Town Hall led by Managing Director, Farihan Alhassan.

The engagement, held as part of GCB's Customer Service Month 2026 activities, brought together customers and senior management for an open discussion on service delivery, business growth and ways the Bank can better support customers.

Participants shared their experiences, concerns and expectations, while offering suggestions on how GCB could enhance its products, services and customer interactions. A recurring recommendation was for such engagements to be held more frequently and extended to a broader cross-section of customers, underscoring the value customers place on direct access to the Bank's leadership.

The session also highlighted the impact of strong relationship management on customer experience. Several customers took the opportunity to commend their relationship managers for their responsiveness, professionalism and commitment to understanding and supporting their business needs.

Speaking at the event, Farihan Alhassan, Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to placing customers at the centre of its operations.

"Our customers are at the centre of everything we do. Their feedback helps us improve, innovate and serve them better. We value their trust and will continue to listen, learn and go the extra mile to exceed their expectations," he said.

Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer Cynthia Eyram Ofori-Dwumfuo said the Town Hall demonstrated the Bank's commitment to ensuring customers have a direct voice in shaping their banking experience.

"The insights shared by customers are invaluable. They help us understand what matters most to them and guide how we strengthen our services, relationships and overall customer experience," she said.

The Customer Town Hall forms part of GCB's expanded Customer Service Month celebration, held under the global theme, "The Extra Mile." For the first time, the Bank has extended its traditional Customer Service Week activities throughout October, creating more opportunities to appreciate customers, gather feedback and reinforce a culture of customer centricity across the

organisation.

Other activities planned for the month include customer appreciation engagements at branches, customer education sessions, Executive Committee customer interactions, Patrons Appreciation Day and the GCB Aerobics Fiesta.

The Town Hall reflects GCB's commitment to maintaining open dialogue with customers and ensuring their views remain central to the Bank's efforts to continuously improve service delivery, strengthen relationships and support the growth of the businesses and communities it serves.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.