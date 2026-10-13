Education | Regional

Dichemso M/A teachers go house-to-house to get absent pupils back to class after strike suspension

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 October 2026 1:07pm
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Teachers at Dichemso M/A School in Kumasi have begun visiting the homes of absent pupils to encourage parents to send their children back to school following the suspension of the teachers’ strike.

Despite the resumption of classes, pupil attendance remained low on the first day, leaving some classrooms partially empty and raising concerns about the loss of instructional hours.

Teachers boycotted the classroom for two weeks, demanding better service conditions. But they now face a different battle after returning to work.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Headmistress of Dichemso M/A School, Helena Amponsah, said teachers had made efforts to contact absent pupils, with some responding to the calls while others had yet to return.

“In fact, we even went and also sent some of the students to go and call them, and some reported while others did not. We presume that they have not gotten the news or heard the news. So we hope that from tomorrow going they may come to school,” she said.

According to the headmistress, all teachers had reported for duty, adding that the school had resumed lessons and organised morning classes to help pupils return to their academic routine.

To address the lost contact hours, she said the school plans to introduce additional lessons and extend teaching hours to cover topics missed during the strike.

“We are going to definitely make up to them by doing extra classes, morning classes, afternoon classes, and night classes, to make up to them for all the lost lessons and topics,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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