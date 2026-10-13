Kumasi: One injured, shops destroyed in Atasemanso fire in Kumasi

One person has been injured, and a pregnant woman left homeless after a fire destroyed four container shops and two rooms at Atasemanso in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The blaze, which is suspected to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, destroyed property and merchandise worth millions of cedis, including several bales of second-hand clothing, leaving traders and residents devastated.

Residents described scenes of panic as the fire engulfed the structures, forcing people to scramble to safety while shop owners watched helplessly as their investments went up in flames.

Speaking to Joy News, one woman, visibly distressed by the situation, said she had nowhere to spend the night following the incident.

“We have nowhere to go. We don't know where to sleep today. Help me,” she pleaded.

For the traders, the losses represent a major financial setback, while residents who have lost their rooms now face the immediate challenge of securing alternative accommodation.

The Assembly Member for Atasemanso, Abdul Samid, confirmed that one woman sustained injuries and was taken to Atasemanso Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations, he said, suggest that a gas cylinder explosion may have triggered the fire.

According to him, the swift intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

The Ashanti Regional Command of the GNFS says it will step up monitoring of markets and other locations identified as vulnerable to fire outbreaks.

Arthur Arhin Mensah, the command's Public Relations Officer, said officers would conduct patrols during the day and at night to improve surveillance and ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.

Mr Arhin Mensah also urged the public to cooperate with fire officers during the exercise, as the Service steps up efforts to enforce safety requirements and reduce the risk of further incidents.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.