Ghana targets thousands of overseas nursing jobs under Labour Export Programme

The government is seeking to secure thousands of overseas employment opportunities for Ghanaian nurses as demand for skilled health professionals grows in several international labour markets.

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment Emmanuel Agyekum says countries including Germany, the United States and Caribbean nations are seeking Ghanaian nurses to support their healthcare systems.

He said the demand presents an opportunity to connect trained health professionals who have yet to secure jobs locally with employment opportunities abroad.

Mr Agyekum made the remarks at a send-off ceremony for the second cohort of Ghanaian health workers travelling to Grenada under the government's Labour Export Programme.

He said the government intended to expand the initiative to enable thousands of qualified Ghanaians to work abroad.

“We have demands coming from the USA, Illinois, that is Chicago, and other states. The state of Michigan and Germany as well. The demand is huge. I think we should be able to let thousands of people go out and work because the demand is huge,” he said.

The minister also identified Grenada, the Bahamas and Antigua as destinations seeking Ghanaian health professionals.

Mr Agyekum said the recruitment process was designed to be fair and transparent, with applicants required to complete the necessary forms and undergo the selection process before being considered for placement.

He added that successful applicants receive support, including free accommodation and transportation, to ease their transition into their new workplaces.

The minister also highlighted the potential financial benefits of overseas employment, citing Antigua as an example.

“For example, in Antigua, a nurse makes close to about 2,000 dollars, and over time they make up to 2,500 and above,” he said.

He did not specify the applicable salary scales, the experience required to reach the higher earnings or whether the figures referred to monthly pay.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, who represented President John Dramani Mahama at the send-off ceremony, urged the departing health workers to uphold Ghana's reputation in their new workplaces.

“I've been asked by the President to come and say goodbye to you. Please make sure you raise the flag of Ghana,” he said.

He encouraged the nurses to remain professional, demonstrate commitment to their duties and represent the country positively wherever they worked.

The Labour Export Programme forms part of the government's efforts to create employment opportunities by connecting skilled Ghanaian workers with international labour markets.

The government says expanding the initiative could help more trained health professionals secure jobs, although details of the total number of overseas vacancies, recruitment timelines and placements expected under the programme were not provided in the remarks.

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