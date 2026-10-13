NDC targets all 6 parliamentary seats in Ahafo Region for 2028

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ahafo Region has declared its intent to sweep all six parliamentary seats in the region during the 2028 general election.

Regional party executives say they're poised to render the sole remaining New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament in the region, Dr Gideon Boako, a one-term lawmaker.

The party also expressed confidence in expanding its presidential vote margin beyond the 52.54 per cent secured by President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential polls.

In the 2024 general elections, John Dramani Mahama led the NDC to a decisive victory in the region, polling 130,106 votes, representing 52.54 per cent to defeat the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 113,851 votes, recording 45.98 per cent

The NDC flipped three traditional NPP strongholds, namely Asutifi North, Tano South, and Asunafo North, adding them to its long-held strongholds of Asutifi South, represented by Collins Dauda, and Asunafo South, represented by Eric Opoku.

The victory handed the NDC five out of the six seats in the region, leaving the NPP with only the Tano North seat, currently occupied by Dr Gideon Boako, Economic Adviser to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking at Yamfo in the Tano North municipality during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected executives for the Yamfo College of Health chapter of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN-NDC), party executives laid out their plans for the 2028 campaign.

The Ahafo Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Joseph Baradoe, stated that the party nearly won the Tano North seat in 2024 but faced a few challenges at the time.

He noted that the leadership has since resolved every obstacle and is putting potent measures on the ground to secure a full sweep in 2028.

The Regional Vice Chairman emphasised that having successfully snatched three long-standing NPP constituencies with wider margins, taking the final seat is well within reach, charging student organisers and TEIN members to double their efforts in selling the party's message.

Adding to the call, the NDC Regional Youth Organiser, Sulemana Masahudu, criticised the incumbent MP’s performance, asserting that despite Dr Boako serving as the Economic Adviser to the former Vice President for eight years, key infrastructure, including road networks in his hometown, remained unaddressed.

He argued that if development was not delivered while holding a key position in government, little could be expected now from him as an opposition MP.

The Youth Organiser charged the youth across the region to exhibit commitment, hard work, and determination to retain the five NDC seats and claim the final one held by the NPP.

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