Abass Osabutey declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser position

Audio By Carbonatix
Abass Mustapha Osabutey, popularly known as “The Capo” in National Democratic Congress (NDC) circles, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Organiser of the party.
Mr Osabutey said his nearly two decades of grassroots activism within the NDC had equipped him with the experience needed to contribute to the party’s organisational work ahead of the 2028 general elections.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, he said he had worked within the party’s structures from the grassroots to the national level.
“I have risen from the raw grassroots to the national stage. I know our party structures because I have built, defended, and mobilised within them,” he said.
Mr Osabutey outlined three priorities for his proposed tenure: strengthening grassroots mobilisation and branch structures, using election trend analysis to guide campaign strategy and resource allocation, and improving election operations through data-driven planning.
He said his focus would be on ensuring that party branches were strengthened and that resources were deployed strategically to improve voter engagement.
'The Capo'
- Parliamentary aspirant
- Branch Secertary
- Branch Chairman
- Ward coordinator
- Constituency executive member
- Party communiction team member
- Government communication team member
- Chairman on election day transportation strategy : Assin North by-election
- Head of operations and Strategy: New Edubiase Constituency
- Head of Security and Intelligence: 2024 Presidential Campaign Secretariat Ashanti Region
The aspirant also called on delegates and other contestants to conduct their campaigns peacefully, engage in issue-based discussions and accept the outcome of the internal elections.
He said the contest should not undermine party unity and urged members to prioritise the NDC’s collective interests over personal ambitions.
Mr Osabutey is seeking support from delegates under the campaign slogan “AbassTheCapo”, appealing for their votes and cooperation.
His declaration comes as the NDC prepares for internal executive elections as part of its reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.
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