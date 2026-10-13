Council of State urges sustained dialogue, negotiations as teachers resume work

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The Council of State has urged stakeholders to sustain dialogue and negotiations as teachers return to the classroom, following their nationwide strike.
Teaching and learning resumed on Monday, October 12, after the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers’ Association of Ghana (PRETAG) declared strike over their conditions of service, including promotions and upgrade onto appropriate salary scales.
The Council of State held discussions with the leadership of the teacher unions on Friday, October, 9, 2026 as part of efforts to resolve the industrial dispute.
In a release shared with Ghana News Agency, the Council commended the suspension of the strike, calling on parties to honour their commitments within agreed timelines to resolve outstanding matters.
The Council acknowledged the consequences of prolonged industrial action and affirmed its commitment to providing a forum for constructive engagement on matters of national importance.
“…While the suspension of the strike is a welcome development, the Council recognises that sustained progress will depend on the implementation of commitments made and the resolution of outstanding issues.
“The return to the classroom must therefore be accompanied by continued engagement and demonstrable progress towards meeting agreed obligations,” it said.
The Council reiterated the importance of dialogue, good faith and accountability in resolving disputes that affected essential public services, and thanked government institutions for their efforts to resolving the concerns of the teachers.
The suspension of the strike followed a series of engagements involving the Council of State, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and other relevant stakeholders.
During the strike and negotiations, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) affirmed its commitment to ensuring that payroll issues related to the validation, promotions and upgrade of teachers were addressed in accordance with due process.
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