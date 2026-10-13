Afadzato South DCE commissions water projects, teachers’ bungalow

Manfred Tawiah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Afadzato South, has commissioned and handed over the second phase of 20 development projects across the district to improve access to essential infrastructure and social amenities.

The exercise started at Goviefe Todzi, where a mechanised borehole water project was inaugurated and handed over to the community.

The chiefs and elders expressed gratitude to the Afadzato South District Assembly, Mr Frank Afriyie, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, and the Government for the facility.

They described the borehole as a major relief, noting that the community had endured water shortages for many years.

At Have Atsiame, another mechanised borehole project was commissioned and handed over to residents.

The team later inaugurated and handed over a third mechanised borehole at Nyagbo Odumase to improve access to potable water and support socio-economic activities.

The main ceremony was held at Tafi Mador, where a newly completed six-unit teachers’ bungalow with ancillary facilities was commissioned and handed over.

Togbui Adza Kofi V, Chief of Tafi Mador, in a welcome address, said inadequate accommodation for teachers had remained one of the community’s major challenges over the years.

He said the situation had made it difficult to attract and retain trained teachers in the area and expressed optimism that the new bungalow would help address the challenge.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Tawiah reaffirmed the Government’s and the District Assembly’s commitment to improving infrastructure and living conditions in communities across the district through the execution of development projects.

Mr David Kofi Anku, Assembly Member for the Tafi Mador Electoral Area, commended the MP, the DCE, the District Assembly and the people of Tafi Mador for their support towards the successful completion of the project.

At Liati Dzogbega, another mechanised borehole project was inaugurated and handed over to residents, who welcomed the intervention and expressed appreciation for the facility.

The residents, however, appealed to the DCE and the Assembly to establish a kindergarten school in the community to facilitate access to early childhood education.

They said the absence of a kindergarten school compelled children to travel to neighbouring communities to access education, creating difficulties for parents and guardians.

The second-phase commissioning exercise forms part of the Assembly’s efforts to expand access to basic social services, address critical community needs, and improve the wellbeing of residents.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.