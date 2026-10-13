Greater Accra teachers resume work after strike suspension

Public pre-tertiary school teachers in the Greater Accra Region have resumed teaching following the suspension of a two-week nationwide strike over outstanding allowances and promotion arrears.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to selected schools in the region on Monday showed teachers supervising pupils, conducting assemblies and teaching in classrooms.

Some teachers who spoke to the GNA expressed satisfaction with the resumption of classes and hoped the Government would expedite payment of their outstanding entitlements.

‎At the Mantse Tackie Tawiah Cluster of Schools at Adabraka in the Korle Klottey Municipality, teachers reported for duty and supervised pupils cleaning the school compound before assembly.

‎Teachers also participated in a morning meeting to plan activities for the week.

‎Mr Wellington Akwetey Amanor, Headmaster of Liberty Avenue One and Four Basic School, said the school would organise early morning and late afternoon “extra classes” to recover instructional time lost during the strike.

He said he would engage the teachers to develop schedules for the additional classes.

At McCarthy Hill Basic School at Awoshie in the Ablekuma North Municipality, pupils returned to school, with low absenteeism reported.

‎Teachers were also seen teaching at Adenta Community School, while those at the Teshie Laboma Cluster of Schools said they would work to make up for the lost instructional time.

‎‎The strike was declared on September 25, 2026, by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

‎The unions suspended the action on Friday, October 9, following engagements with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, the Council of State and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

‎‎The union leadership directed members to resume work on Monday, October 12, while engagements on their outstanding grievances continued.

‎‎The unions embarked on the strike over delays in placing promoted staff on their appropriate salary scales and the non-payment of promotion allowances and arrears.

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