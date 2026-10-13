Greater Accra teachers resume work after strike suspension

Audio By Carbonatix
Public pre-tertiary school teachers in the Greater Accra Region have resumed teaching following the suspension of a two-week nationwide strike over outstanding allowances and promotion arrears.
A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to selected schools in the region on Monday showed teachers supervising pupils, conducting assemblies and teaching in classrooms.
Some teachers who spoke to the GNA expressed satisfaction with the resumption of classes and hoped the Government would expedite payment of their outstanding entitlements.
At the Mantse Tackie Tawiah Cluster of Schools at Adabraka in the Korle Klottey Municipality, teachers reported for duty and supervised pupils cleaning the school compound before assembly.
Teachers also participated in a morning meeting to plan activities for the week.
Mr Wellington Akwetey Amanor, Headmaster of Liberty Avenue One and Four Basic School, said the school would organise early morning and late afternoon “extra classes” to recover instructional time lost during the strike.
He said he would engage the teachers to develop schedules for the additional classes.
At McCarthy Hill Basic School at Awoshie in the Ablekuma North Municipality, pupils returned to school, with low absenteeism reported.
Teachers were also seen teaching at Adenta Community School, while those at the Teshie Laboma Cluster of Schools said they would work to make up for the lost instructional time.
The strike was declared on September 25, 2026, by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.
The unions suspended the action on Friday, October 9, following engagements with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, the Council of State and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).
The union leadership directed members to resume work on Monday, October 12, while engagements on their outstanding grievances continued.
The unions embarked on the strike over delays in placing promoted staff on their appropriate salary scales and the non-payment of promotion allowances and arrears.
Latest Stories
-
Government plans mandatory drug tests for public service jobs — Muntaka
3 minutes
-
Media urged to intensify awareness campaigns on breast cancer
8 minutes
-
Interior Minister urges public to share drug intelligence
14 minutes
-
Afadzato South DCE commissions water projects, teachers’ bungalow
19 minutes
-
Council of State urges sustained dialogue, negotiations as teachers resume work
24 minutes
-
We are committed to leaving a legacy in Mandari – Bole-Bamboi MP
28 minutes
-
Greater Accra teachers resume work after strike suspension
36 minutes
-
Education Minister assures teachers of salary adjustments by October 16
41 minutes
-
Abass Osabutey declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser position
43 minutes
-
Education Minister inaugurates NDU Governing Council, announces $25m seed funding
51 minutes
-
THE LAW 101: La Beach Demolitions – The State’s own documents, the courts’ orders – and the bulldozers
54 minutes
-
DVLA contributes GH¢17.7m to Consolidated Fund in 2025
57 minutes
-
Why disaster risk reduction must connect early warnings, preparedness and financial protection to household-level resilience
1 hour
-
Fentuo Tahiru narrates how 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal became an international embarrassment
1 hour
-
The AI Gold Rush: Who strikes gold and who gets left behind?
1 hour