Media urged to intensify awareness campaigns on breast cancer

The media has been urged to strengthen advocacy and partnerships aimed at creating awareness on breast cancer to help reduce its impact on individuals, families and communities.

Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of Breast Care International (BCI), who made the call, said sustained public education remained the most effective way of encouraging women to undertake regular breast self-examinations and seek early detection and treatment.

She said this would help reduce the number of deaths associated with the disease in the country.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Walk for the Cure organised by BCI at Asante Mampong, Mrs Wiafe Addai stressed that breast cancer was not a death sentence and should not be associated with spiritual causes.

She said increased collaboration among stakeholders would promote early detection and treatment while giving greater visibility to breast cancer survivors whose experiences continued to inspire patients and strengthen awareness campaigns.

This year’s walk, which began from St Monica’s Schools, was held on the theme: “Our Walk, Our Fight, Our Future.”

The event, described as one of the country’s largest breast cancer awareness campaigns, attracted schoolchildren, health professionals, security personnel, representatives of institutions and members of the public.

It was sponsored by the Kempinski Hotel, Delta Airlines, and other partners.

Mrs Wiafe Addai noted that survivors of breast cancer served as a source of hope to patients and urged women to seek early medical attention whenever they noticed unusual changes in their breasts.

She also called for the elimination of myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease and encouraged men to actively support the fight against breast cancer, noting that its effects extended beyond women alone.

Madam Roslaine Hakiki, General Manager of Kempinski, Nairobi, Kenya, said the company would continue to partner BCI in promoting breast cancer awareness and supporting treatment initiatives in Ghana.

She said breast cancer awareness and treatment remained among the company’s priority social interventions and pledged continued support for oncology training in the country.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Paramount Chief of Asante-Mampong, called on men to support women in the fight against breast cancer.

He urged BCI to extend its awareness campaigns to more communities to promote early detection and treatment of the disease.

The Paramount Chief also pledged his support for the campaign and encouraged other traditional leaders to contribute to efforts aimed at saving lives through breast cancer education.

Mrs Vivian Gyasi Sarfo, a 21-year-old breast cancer survivor, advised women to seek prompt medical attention whenever they experienced abnormalities or discomfort in their breasts.

She identified stigmatisation as one of the challenges faced by breast cancer patients and appealed to the media to help address the problem through public education.

Mrs Sarfo also urged husbands and family members not to abandon women diagnosed with breast cancer but to provide the support needed for their recovery.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.