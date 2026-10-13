Why disaster risk reduction must connect early warnings, preparedness and financial protection to household-level resilience

On 29 June 2026, Accra was reminded of a truth we sometimes prefer to forget: disasters do not arrive as statistics. They arrive at the front door.

They arrive when floodwater enters the room where children sleep; when a trader watches years of hard-earned stock vanish in hours; when a worker cannot get to work because roads have become rivers; and when a family that has spent years building a home suddenly asks the most immediate question: How do we recover?

The June floods affected seven regions. Figures reported by Ghana News Agency later put the toll at about 34 deaths nationwide and more than 89,700 people displaced.

In Accra, the Presidency reported approximately 140 millimetres of rain in a single day—nearly triple the previous year’s highest single-day record. The numbers matter, but they are not the whole story.

Behind every statistic is a home, a livelihood, a business, a child's education and a family's savings. A single disaster can erase years of progress.

That is why the 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed on 13 October, carries the theme “Resilience Starts at Home.”

The message is simple: the home is where disaster impacts are often felt most acutely, but it is also where resilience must begin.

The question, therefore, is no longer simply whether we can respond to disasters. It is whether households, communities, cities and economies have the financial capacity to withstand shocks and recover without losing years of progress.

We are getting better at understanding risk. We map hazards, model rainfall and floods, strengthen early-warning systems, conduct simulations and issue alerts. All of this matters. But a warning only becomes meaningful when people have the means and opportunity to act on it.

A family cannot evacuate if it has nowhere safe to go. A trader cannot reopen if working capital has been wiped out. A household cannot repair a damaged home if the money for reconstruction is unavailable. This is the financial dimension of resilience.

The 2026 IDDRR theme rightly highlights how homes are planned, built, financed and maintained. It also recognises that unequal access to land, information, services and finance can leave some households more exposed than others.

In rapidly growing African cities, this matters even more. Urbanisation brings opportunity, but when growth outpaces resilient planning and infrastructure, economic progress can also create new layers of vulnerability.

The lesson extends far beyond Accra. The global disaster challenge is increasingly a household-finance challenge. Too often, we pay for disasters only after they strike.

UNDRR’s Global Assessment Report 2025, Resilience Pays, estimates that direct disaster losses average about US$202 billion a year. When cascading and ecosystem-related effects are included, the full annual economic cost exceeds US$2.3 trillion.

Yet the cost is only part of the problem. Disasters also set off a cycle of losses.

A disaster destroys assets. Household income falls. Businesses close. Governments redirect scarce resources. Debt can increase. Development spending is delayed. Recovery takes longer. Before resilience is fully rebuilt, another shock may arrive.

The alternative is to invest before disaster strikes.

UNDRR estimates that every dollar invested in disaster risk reduction can generate an average return of about US$15 in avoided future recovery costs. The message is powerful: resilience is not simply a protection cost; it is an investment.

Africa has made important progress in expanding early-warning systems. But an alert reaching a mobile phone is not the same as a family being able to act on it.

We need to move from early warning to early action—and from early action to early finance.

Imagine a warning that does more than tell people a flood is coming. Imagine it activating the resources needed to move vulnerable families, protect livestock, secure small-business inventory, provide temporary shelter or restore essential services.

This is the logic behind anticipatory action and disaster risk financing: arrange resources before a foreseeable shock, so action can begin before a crisis becomes more expensive.

Ghana is building part of the puzzle

Ghana’s Disaster Management and Risk Finance Strategy Framework and Implementation Plan (2025–2030) provides an important foundation for more predictable disaster-response and recovery financing. Its priorities include mapping disaster-related fiscal risks, integrating risk analysis into planning and budgeting, developing sovereign and sub-sovereign financing instruments, expanding private risk transfer, and applying a layered approach to losses of different sizes.

Ghana has also developed a sub-sovereign parametric flood insurance solution for the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area. In January 2026, the Ministry of Finance invited insurers and reinsurers to express interest in underwriting the Government’s proposed US$10 million cover.

The significance of parametric insurance is not insurance for its own sake; it is speed. Unlike indemnity-based insurance, it can trigger payment when agreed, objectively measured indicators—such as specified rainfall or flood thresholds—are met, without waiting for a conventional assessment of each loss. This can make financing available more quickly when it is most needed. For a government-backed scheme, any payout is intended to help finance response priorities such as food relief, temporary shelter, health services and the restoration of critical infrastructure.

The broader lesson is more important than any single instrument:

risk information + early warning + contingency planning + pre-arranged finance + rapid action.

This is the architecture of modern resilience.

But resilience cannot stop with government

A resilient country cannot be built solely by ministries, emergency agencies and development partners. It has to be built from the household upward, and supported by systems around it.

Financial institutions can integrate disaster and climate risk into lending for homes, farms and businesses. Insurers can develop affordable protection for households and informal workers. Municipal authorities can make risk information part of land-use and infrastructure decisions. The private sector can invest in safer housing and resilient supply chains. Communities can strengthen local preparedness. Households can build emergency savings and understand the risks attached to where and how they live.

This is why disaster risk financing should not be viewed as a niche insurance issue.

It belongs in the mainstream of public finance, banking, housing finance, investment, social protection and climate finance.

The objective is not to find one perfect product. It is to build a financial system in which the right money can reach the right people at the right time.

The real test is what happens at home

This should be the test of the next generation of disaster risk reduction.

Does the warning reach the people who need it most?

Can the family afford to act?

Can the trader protect her stock?

Can the farmer recover?

Can the child return to school?

Can the household rebuild without falling into unsustainable debt?

Can a community recover without waiting months for resources?

These are not abstract policy questions. They are measures of whether resilience is working.

This is where the 2026 IDDRR theme becomes particularly powerful. “Resilience Starts at Home” should not be used to shift responsibility for disasters onto households. It should mean putting households at the centre of how we design risk policy, infrastructure, finance and preparedness.

A household cannot control rainfall. It cannot redesign a drainage network or enforce land-use rules. It cannot create a national emergency fund.

But it can be empowered by systems that make resilience possible.

From financing disasters to financing resilience

For me, the opportunity on 13 October is to change the question.

Instead of asking only, “How much did the disaster cost?”, we should increasingly ask, “How much loss did we prevent?”

That shift changes how governments budget, how cities invest, how banks assess assets, how insurers design products, how development finance is deployed and how households think about preparedness.

Africa cannot afford to finance the same losses repeatedly.

We need to move from response to preparedness; from warnings to action; from uncertainty to pre-arranged finance; and from rebuilding vulnerability to investing in safer futures.

The home is the smallest unit of resilience, but it does not stand alone. It is connected to the community, the city, the financial system and the state. When the next warning comes, resilience should not begin with the siren.

The resources to act should already be in place. Resilience starts at home—but it must be financed.

A disaster is not over when the water recedes. Recovery is complete only when families can safely rebuild their lives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.