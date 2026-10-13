Australia visa scandal: Pius Hadzide says failed checks left him carrying the blame

Former Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has blamed failures in the Commonwealth Games accreditation process for the 2018 Australia visa scandal.

He says the International Games Committee he chaired had no mandate to facilitate visas for journalists.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, the former minister in the Akufo-Addo government rejected attempts to hold him responsible for people who travelled under journalist accreditation.

“It wasn't part of our mandate, so we didn't do that,” he stated.

Mr Hadzide said the organisers opened an online portal for journalists seeking to cover the Games. Applicants were required to submit their particulars for assessment.

He argued that responsibility for checking those applications rested with the organisers. “If that process becomes faulty, it's not my doing.”

Asked who accredited the individuals, Mr Hadzide identified the games organisers, which he referred to as the Commonwealth Games Association.

“They give them the journalist accreditation when they were not correct.”

He claimed an arrangement between the organisers and the Australian government allowed accredited journalists to travel without seeking introductory letters from his committee.

“So that was an arrangement between the games organisers and the Australian government.”

Mr Hadzide said failures in those checks could allow someone posing as a journalist to obtain accreditation and travel.

“You didn't have to come to me for an introductory letter, you didn't have to come to me for money”.

He maintained that his position as committee chairman had led to separate responsibilities being treated as one.

“Everything was lumped together,” he said.

The 2018 controversy involved Ghanaians allegedly posing as journalists to enter Australia for the Commonwealth Games. President Akufo-Addo suspended Hadzide in April that year. He subsequently announced Mr Hadzide’s exoneration and reinstated him.

His defence comes amid renewed scrutiny of sports-related travel following the 2026 World Cup visa controversy.

JoySports reported allegations that more than $623,000 was collected from prospective travellers for visa assistance. Some applicants said they received neither visas nor interview appointments.

NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was suspended pending investigations. His lawyer denies that he received money to facilitate visas. The Sports Ministry also denies wrongdoing, saying it forwarded an NSA request through established channels.

Reflecting on the Australian episode, Mr Hadzide acknowledged the embarrassment. He said a journalist he had met was also returned.

“And it was quite embarrassing, I agree.”

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