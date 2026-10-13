Pius Hadzide rejects blame for journalists’ visas in 2018 Australia scandal

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide

Former Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has rejected responsibility for journalists’ visa arrangements in the 2018 Australian visa scandal. He says the International Games Committee he chaired had no mandate to facilitate their travel.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, the former Akufo-Addo government official said his role as committee chairman had been wrongly linked to the controversy.

“It was not our responsibility as the International Games Committee to facilitate visas for journalists. It wasn't part of our mandate, so we didn't do that.”

Hadzide insisted that journalists did not approach the committee for assistance. He argued that any involvement would have left a trail of introductory letters to embassies.

“You didn't have to come to me for an introductory letter, you didn't have to come to me for money”.

He said the Commonwealth Games organisers opened an online portal for journalists seeking accreditation. Applicants were required to submit their details and satisfy the organisers that they were journalists.

Hadzide maintained that failures in that screening process could not be attributed to him.

“If that process becomes faulty, it's not my doing.”

Asked who accredited the individuals, he identified the Commonwealth Games Association.

“So they accredited them. They accredit them. They give them the journalist accreditation when they were not correct.”

According to Hadzide, an arrangement between the organisers and the Australian government allowed accredited journalists to travel. He described the accreditation as effectively serving as a visa.

That was his account of the arrangement. He argued that applicants could secure accreditation online without seeking an introductory letter or money from him.

“But I'm saying that because it was said that there's an international games committee that I chaired, everything was lumped together.”

The 2018 controversy involved Ghanaians allegedly posing as journalists to enter Australia for the Commonwealth Games. President Akufo-Addo suspended Hadzide in April.

He subsequently announced Hadzide’s exoneration and reinstated him.

His comments come amid renewed scrutiny of sports-related travel following the 2026 World Cup visa controversy. JoySports reported allegations that more than $623,000 was collected from prospective travellers.

Some applicants said they failed to obtain visas or interview appointments.

NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was suspended pending investigations. His lawyer denies that he received money to facilitate visas. The Sports Ministry also denies wrongdoing.

Hadzide nevertheless acknowledged the embarrassment surrounding the Australian episode. He said he had met a journalist who was also returned.

“And it was quite embarrassing, I agree.”

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