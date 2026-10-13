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Education Minister assures teachers of salary adjustments by October 16

Source: GNA  
  13 October 2026 4:41am
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The Government is working to pay eligible teachers their outstanding promotion-related salary adjustments by October 16, 2026, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has said. 

‎The payments form part of commitments made to address concerns raised by the three pre-tertiary teacher unions, whose nationwide industrial action has been suspended following engagements with the Government. 

‎Mr Iddrisu gave the assurance on Monday when he visited the Osu Presbyterian Cluster of Schools in Accra to monitor teaching and learning following the teachers’ return to the classroom. 

‎”My assurance is that the government will honour our part of the bargain,” he said, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to fulfilling the outstanding obligations to the teachers. 

‎The Minister said administrative processes, including the validation of records, were underway to facilitate the payment of salary adjustments to teachers who had received permanent promotions. 

‎He said the processes were necessary to ensure that eligible teachers received the corresponding salary adjustments. 

‎On the proposed 20 per cent deprived-area allowance, Mr Iddrisu said further validation was required to determine which teachers were eligible for the benefit and to identify the geographical areas that qualified as deprived. 

‎He said the exercise would also clarify the roles of the relevant teacher representative bodies in determining eligible beneficiaries and qualifying areas. 

‎The Minister acknowledged the financial and social protection constraints associated with implementing the commitments but said the Government remained ready to engage the unions to resolve outstanding issues. 

‎He expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the unions for their engagement with the Government, which helped resolve the issues that had threatened teaching and learning activities. 

‎Mr Iddrisu said the teachers’ return to the classroom was an important step towards restoring stability in schools and ensuring continuity in academic work. 

‎He noted that schools had reopened across the country and said the current academic calendar provided an opportunity to sustain teaching and learning activities.

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