Education Minister assures teachers of salary adjustments by October 16

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government is working to pay eligible teachers their outstanding promotion-related salary adjustments by October 16, 2026, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has said.
The payments form part of commitments made to address concerns raised by the three pre-tertiary teacher unions, whose nationwide industrial action has been suspended following engagements with the Government.
Mr Iddrisu gave the assurance on Monday when he visited the Osu Presbyterian Cluster of Schools in Accra to monitor teaching and learning following the teachers’ return to the classroom.
”My assurance is that the government will honour our part of the bargain,” he said, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to fulfilling the outstanding obligations to the teachers.
The Minister said administrative processes, including the validation of records, were underway to facilitate the payment of salary adjustments to teachers who had received permanent promotions.
He said the processes were necessary to ensure that eligible teachers received the corresponding salary adjustments.
On the proposed 20 per cent deprived-area allowance, Mr Iddrisu said further validation was required to determine which teachers were eligible for the benefit and to identify the geographical areas that qualified as deprived.
He said the exercise would also clarify the roles of the relevant teacher representative bodies in determining eligible beneficiaries and qualifying areas.
The Minister acknowledged the financial and social protection constraints associated with implementing the commitments but said the Government remained ready to engage the unions to resolve outstanding issues.
He expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the unions for their engagement with the Government, which helped resolve the issues that had threatened teaching and learning activities.
Mr Iddrisu said the teachers’ return to the classroom was an important step towards restoring stability in schools and ensuring continuity in academic work.
He noted that schools had reopened across the country and said the current academic calendar provided an opportunity to sustain teaching and learning activities.
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