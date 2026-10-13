We are committed to leaving a legacy in Mandari – Bole-Bamboi MP 

Yusif Sulemana, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, has reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating development interventions in the Mandari community to help improve the living conditions of the residents.

He assured the chiefs and people of the community that the President John Dramani Mahama-led government would leave a lasting legacy in that community.

Mr Sulemana gave the assurance at Mandari at the weekend when he addressed the chiefs and people of the community during its maiden homecoming ceremony held on the theme: “United for Progress: Building the Mandari We Want.”

The event brought together scores of community members and government officials, including Mr Yussif Jajah Issaka, MP for Ayawaso North Constituency and representatives of the Ghana Library Authority.

It provided a platform for the people to discuss the development priorities of the community as well as showcase their culture, including the performance of the Sato, Giwaah and Gbere dances.

“I have said it, and I will continue to say it, that His Excellency the President John Mahama and my good self owe the people of Mandari, and we are not running away from it.

We are committed to making sure that we leave a legacy in this community, and I have no doubt in my mind that at the end of the day we will leave that legacy”, Mr Sulemana indicated.

He recalled supporting several projects in the community even before becoming an MP, including the construction of a dam, a borehole and a community library, among others.

The MP said he had initiated steps to facilitate the expansion and upgrading of the health facility in Mandari into a health centre to help enhance the quality of services delivered.

Other interventions he pledged to facilitate included the construction of a community centre and provision of three mechanised boreholes in Mandari, and provision of furniture to schools across the constituency, including Mandari.

Mr Sulemana also expressed commitment to youth development, and said he had assisted some youth in Mandari to secure recruitment into the security services, while 17 others had been recruited as water guards.

The MP commended the chiefs and people of the community for facilitating the homecoming event to strengthen unity and mobilise support for the community’s development.

Mr Abdulai Mahamud, the Bole District Chief Executive (DCE), observed that sustainable development required strong partnerships between government, communities and other stakeholders.

He encouraged people from Mandari living outside the community to contribute their knowledge, skills, networks and experience to the community’s development.

Mr Mahamud said the Assembly had developed a concept note to guide efforts to address farmer-herder conflicts and would engage traditional authorities to work towards a lasting solution.

Mr Sampson Mabkuu, Upper West Regional Liberian, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority at the event, indicated that about GHS200,000.00 had been earmarked to expand the Mandari community Library.

He said that was because Mr. Ziblim Alhassan, CEO of the GLA, recognised the important role libraries play in promoting education, literacy, knowledge and the development of young people.

Mr John Tesinia Seidu, the Youth President of Mandari, called on young people in the community to play an active role in addressing the community’s development challenges.

He said the youth were ready to contribute their energy, innovation and skills to community development but needed to be heard, involved and treated fairly in the distribution of resources.

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