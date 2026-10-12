Pius Hadzide challenges scandal label on 2018 Australia visa affair

Former Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has challenged the description of the 2018 Australia visa affair as a scandal. He says no one has publicly identified him as the recipient of funds for travel to the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, the former Akufo-Addo appointee called for a reassessment of the controversy that led to his suspension.

He contrasted his experience with the current allegations surrounding visa arrangements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Unfortunately, in my own case, I didn't find the basis, but I carried the cross.”

Mr Hadzide argued that the passage of time had strengthened his demand for clarity. “But I'm saying that vindication only lay in the womb of time.”

His central challenge was whether anyone had come forward with evidence of payments in the Australia affair.

“But how come after all these years, we are yet to get one person to come out to say that, well, I paid money to go to Australia, and the money was paid to whom?”

He said the controversy should not automatically remain on the Sports Ministry's list of scandals.

“So for me, there should be clarity now on the 2018 so-called Australia visa scandal.”

The 2018 affair involved reports that 60 Ghanaians had allegedly attempted to enter Australia under false pretences during the Commonwealth Games. Hadzide was suspended in April.

Former President Akufo-Addo subsequently announced his exoneration and reinstatement.

On the current World Cup controversy, Hadzide maintained that the opposition NPP’s criticism rested on documents and accounts from people who said they paid money.

“So you see that if somebody is being blamed, either the minister or the NSA, here's a basis for that blame,” Mr Hadzide said.

He cited letters transmitted through the Sports and Foreign Affairs ministries to the embassy. He also questioned an appointment outside the National Sports Authority’s organisational structure.

The current case concerns allegations that about US$623,000 was collected from prospective World Cup travellers. NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was suspended on October 1 amid a police investigation.

Mr Ankrah denies receiving visa money. The Sports Ministry also denies wrongdoing and says forwarding applicants’ documents did not guarantee approval. Those allegations remain under investigation.

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