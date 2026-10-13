Africa | Music

Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr on making history at her NFL half-time show

Source: BBC  
  13 October 2026 12:18am
The Nigerian star will headline the half-time show when Philadelphia Eagles take on Jacksonville Jaguars in London
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Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr has already broken numerous records, and her NFL halftime performance this weekend is set to add to her list.

The Nigerian star will become the first African artist to headline one of the American football league's international games when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Ahead of the performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Starr told BBC Newsbeat her history-making performance "itself is a message".

Earlier this year, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny used his Super Bowl half-time show to celebrate Latin American culture.

The 32-year-old also made history by becoming the first musician to perform entirely in Spanish at the sporting event, normally the most-watched each year on US TV.

Starr said it's "very important" for singers to seize opportunities like this.

"At the end of the day, as artists, we speak for the culture and we speak for the people that listen to us," she added.

"And we have to represent any way that seems fit, that they need."

She didn't want to give away too much about her performance, but confirmed it would feature tracks from her new studio album, Starrgirl, which was released in August.

"Sunday is gonna be amazing," she said.

"I'm still in rehearsals. It's a lot of work we're putting in so I'm really excited."

Getty Images Ayra Starr performs during All Points East in London. She wears a sparkly bra top and holds a microphone with a large star on it.
Ayra Starr performed at All Points East in London this summer

The 24-year-old has been making waves in recent years, becoming the first African woman to win best international act at the Mobo Awards and the first Nigerian woman to surpass one billion video views on YouTube.

But before she became a superstar, the singer studied for a degree in political sciences and international relations - and said this has influenced her work.

"When it comes to matters of women and equality and the girl child and even just children - I'm very outspoken on any platform that sees fit.

"Even with my music, my music is very much like 'I will do what I want' and freedom."

Getty Images Ayra Starr poses with her hands in a gun pointing position. She mimics a poster of her album cover she is behind her.
The Afrobeats singer will perform tracks from her new album, Starrgirl, at the NFL show

The Afrobeats genre, which originates from West Africa, has massively grown in recent years - dominating playlists and seeing artists, including Starr, featuring at major festivals such as Glastonbury.

She said the rest of the world is just "catching up" to a style that's been "popping in Africa for the longest time".

The singer added that becoming one of the dominant faces of the music she grew up listening to, alongside artists such as Wizkid and Burna Boy, is "crazy".

Starr acknowledged it's a male-dominated field and would like female artists to have more "space in the genre" and be "allowed the same privileges".

But she also feels this is just the beginning.

"Afrobeats just keeps evolving, it keeps growing, and it just keeps getting better... I want it to be one of the top genres in the world."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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