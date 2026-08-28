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Ayra Starr set to make history as first African artist to headline NFL halftime show

Source: Daily Post  
  28 August 2026 2:05am
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Ayra Starr set to make history as first African artiste to headline NFL halftime show

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr is set to make history as the first African artiste to headline an NFL international halftime show.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the ‘Heaven Baby’ crooner would headline the halftime show at the 2026 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11.

“Global Afrobeats superstar @ayrastarr will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL London Game on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!” the NFL announced via its X handle on Thursday.

Ayra Starr will headline the halftime show of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

She now joins Davido, Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema on the list of Afrobeats artistes who have been booked to headline major sporting events.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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