‘I’ll end a serious relationship if I find another guy who’s more attractive’ – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed that she would end a serious relationship if she finds someone else to be more attractive than a current partner.

Responding to a woman who said she was in a dilemma over a similar situation, on the Ask Ayra Starr show, the singer said if she were to be in such a situation, she would break up with her current partner and focus on her new lover.

She explained that it is better to do so because it is not ideal to be in relationships with two people simultaneously.

“If I’m in a serious relationship with a guy and then I find another guy more attractive, I would break up with him instead of dating both of them at the same time. I don’t think you can love two people.. I think you need time to yourself so you can figure it out,” she said.

Addressing another question, Ayra Starr urged her fans never to abandon their friends because they are in a relationship.

She emphasised there should be a balance between friendship and relationship.

“You should never abandon your friends because you are in love. Your partner should not isolate you from your friends because you are in a relationship. They should be a balance between friendship and relationship in love,” the singer added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.