White House blocks Microsoft from foreign worker hiring program

Microsoft and several other technology firms have been barred by the White House from hiring skilled international workers on a permanent basis through a widely used visa program.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday accused Microsoft alongside other firms of committing fraud through the use of the H-1B visa programme and a related process for workers from abroad to become permanent US residents.

Vance claimed that Microsoft, one of the most valuable companies in the US, has been effectively replacing American workers with "foreign indentured servants."

Microsoft said most of the H-1 B visas filed over the last financial year were for existing workers who are paid the same as local staff.

"No company in the US has abused this system more than Microsoft," Vance said.

He also made similar accusations about Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini.

The US government will not process any new or pending Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) applications from Microsoft or the seven other companies, Secretary of Labour Keith Sonderling said during the same conference.

Sonderling said companies like Microsoft, as well as US universities, have become "visa mills" that are "flooding" the US with foreign workers.

The BBC has contacted all of the companies for comment.

The total number of H-1 B visas, a precursor to the PERM process, is capped at 85,000 per year.

A spokeswoman for Microsoft noted to the BBC that "the vast majority of Microsoft employees in the United States are Americans." The company employs more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Vance said on Thursday that Microsoft had laid off about 6,000 workers and filed 6,800 H-1 B visa applications over the same period. He claimed this was evidence of the company using foreign workers to replace domestic workers and "undercut" their wages.

The Microsoft spokeswoman said that 80% of the H-1 B visa filings the company submitted over the last fiscal year were for employees already working at Microsoft, not new hires.

She added that the international workers whom Microsoft hires through the H-1 B visa program are paid the same level of compensation as a worker from the US.

According to Ellis, a company that helps many tech companies hire skilled workers from abroad, the median salary for an H-1 B worker at Microsoft is $155,000.

"We look forward to providing the Administration with additional information," the Microsoft spokeswoman said.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's long-time chief executive, was at the White House on Thursday to receive a novel medal for technology innovation from President Donald Trump.

Trump presented Nadella with a national medal of technology and innovation

Introducing Nadella during the event, Trump said the White House was "honoured" to be awarding the medal to him and that it was "so well-deserved".

Other tech industry figures to receive medals from Trump were Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Sergey Brin, and Michael Dell.

Nadella and most of the other medal recipients were also present at other recent White House events, including a lunch on artificial intelligence and a state dinner for China's President Xi Jinping.

Yet, Microsoft was the focus of Vance's criticism on Thursday.

"Our message to Microsoft is quite simple: You're a great American company, you've got to hire great American workers. You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants," Vance said.

He explained that his reference to workers from abroad in such a way was due to the fact that, should they be fired or laid off from the company that sponsored their visa, they "have to leave" the US.

Typically, such a worker has a 60-day grace period in that circumstance. Last month, the US government proposed eliminating that grace period altogether.

Every major tech firm in the US hires international workers through the H-1 B visa program and has done so for many years, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple, Nvidia, and more.

None of those companies were included in Vance's Thursday comments.

The program has been aimed at highly skilled or specialised workers that a company needs but is unable to find or hire domestically for decades.

The PERM program is a pathway for such workers to become permanent residents of the US, often leading to a Green Card that allows them to remain and work in the US indefinitely.

During the last fiscal year, the US Department of Labour certified more than 130,000 PERM applications across ten business categories.

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