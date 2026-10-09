International

ICE agent shoots man in New York City

Source: BBC  
  9 October 2026 3:06am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a man in the Bronx in New York City on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which runs the agency, confirmed an ICE officer "discharged his weapon" during "a targeted enforcement operation... to arrest a criminal illegal alien".

In a statement, it added the man was alive and at a local hospital.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani said it was an "unconscionable and incredibly serious situation".

"Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a five-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed," he said.

The BBC has approached DHS for comment about Mamdani's remarks.

Late on Thursday evening, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had spoken to President Donald Trump about the shooting and had expressed "outrage on behalf of New Yorkers".

"I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth."

Trump has not yet commented publicly on the shooting.

The DHS said the man, who has not been named by officials, was from the Dominican Republic and had "a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession".

It also claimed he was associated with the Trinitarios, described by the US Justice Department as a transnational criminal group.

Getty Images FBI officials searching the scene
FBI officers could be seen searching a car at the scene on Thursday night

Mayor Mamdani, meanwhile, said he would ask Donald Trump to end ICE enforcement actions in the city.

"I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorise our communities," he wrote on X on Thursday evening.

A group of protesters gathered at the scene on Thursday evening, chanting "we want justice" and "ICE off our streets now".

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group