ICE agent shoots man in New York City

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a man in the Bronx in New York City on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which runs the agency, confirmed an ICE officer "discharged his weapon" during "a targeted enforcement operation... to arrest a criminal illegal alien".

In a statement, it added the man was alive and at a local hospital.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani said it was an "unconscionable and incredibly serious situation".

"Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a five-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed," he said.

The BBC has approached DHS for comment about Mamdani's remarks.

Late on Thursday evening, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had spoken to President Donald Trump about the shooting and had expressed "outrage on behalf of New Yorkers".

"I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth."

Trump has not yet commented publicly on the shooting.

The DHS said the man, who has not been named by officials, was from the Dominican Republic and had "a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession".

It also claimed he was associated with the Trinitarios, described by the US Justice Department as a transnational criminal group.

FBI officers could be seen searching a car at the scene on Thursday night

Mayor Mamdani, meanwhile, said he would ask Donald Trump to end ICE enforcement actions in the city.

"I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorise our communities," he wrote on X on Thursday evening.

A group of protesters gathered at the scene on Thursday evening, chanting "we want justice" and "ICE off our streets now".

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