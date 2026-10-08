Adidas sues Australian label White Fox over four stripes design

Adidas is suing the Australian label White Fox for selling and advertising clothing featuring a four-stripe design, arguing it is "deceptively similar" to the German brand's distinctive logo.

The sportswear giant said it had repeatedly asked White Fox to stop selling and promoting the clothes since March, but the Sydney-based company refused.

The fast-fashion online retailer is popular with teenagers and young adults in Australia, the UK and the US, and has relied on billboards, bus advertising and influencers - often university-aged - to grow its profile.

The Australian law firms representing Adidas and White Fox both declined to comment on the case, the first hearing due to begin on Friday.

In Federal Court documents, Adidas states that its three-striped design has a "substantial and valuable reputation" in Australia, where it has been trademarked since 1957.

The company says since at least March, White Fox has been selling and advertising clothes with four parallel stripes of equal width, which it claims is an infringement of Adidas's trademark.

White Fox's designs are "substantially identical with or otherwise deceptively similar" to Adidas, the company claims.

It also argues that White Fox's advertisements for its four-striped clothes and White Fox-branded socks feature people wearing "genuine" Adidas items.

This might lead Australians to think Adidas is associated with White Fox and has approved of the design, the documents claim.

The company says White Fox is "taking advantage" of Adidas's reputation, "drawing an association in the minds of consumers" of the two brands, or at least "sailing close to the wind".

Adidas, which reported €24.8 billion (£21bn; $28bn) in revenue in 2025, is also seeking damages, saying White Fox must pay them the profit from the products plus interest and costs.

Evidence provided by Adidas included side-by-side comparisons of its products with White Fox clothes which include sweatpants and lounge shorts, as well as images of billboards on buses and at bus stops.

In one example, Adidas claimed that an online listing from June 2025 showed a pair of White Fox-branded socks being modelled by someone wearing pink Adidas shoes.

A few days after the court proceedings were lodged last month, the Adidas logo on the shoes were digitally altered to remove one of the stripes, the documents alleged, and a week later, all three stripes were scrubbed from the image.

In 2013, Adidas successfully sued Pacific Brands in Australia for selling shoes with four stripes.

White Fox was launched in 2013 by Georgia and Daniel Contos and is privately owned by the Greek-Australian couple and Daniel's mother, Melina Maceri. It has a growing presence in the US and expanded into the UK market in 2024.

In the 12 months to June 2025, the company generated AU$542m (£286m; $377m) in revenue, a fourfold jump from its 2022 figure of $121m, according to the Australian Financial Review.

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