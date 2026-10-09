Africa

Guinea-Bissau to delay elections following last year’s coup

Source: Reuters  
  9 October 2026 2:14am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Guinea-Bissau's presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for December 6, will have to be delayed, Prime Minister ​Ilídio Vieira Té told reporters on Thursday, though ‌he did not set a new date for the vote.

  • The West African nation held a presidential election in November last ​year that was disrupted when soldiers toppled the civilian ​government before the results could be announced
  • Voters in ⁠August approved a new constitution that expanded presidential powers
  • The prime ​minister told reporters that political parties had not held ​their congresses to choose their leaders, and potential candidates for the election had missed the October 6 deadline for submitting their bids ​to the nation's Supreme Court
  • The prime minister did ​not offer a timeframe for setting a new date for a ‌vote, ⁠stating, "there are no conditions for holding the elections scheduled for December 6"
  • Last week, the government blocked the former president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, from returning, citing national security concerns. Embalo ​had planned ​to return on ⁠Sunday and contest the presidential election
  • Civil society activists say the current interim government ​has used fear to crush political dissent, citing ​the unsolved ⁠murder of Vigario Luis Balanta, a popular rapper and founder of a political movement, as a high-profile example. The ⁠government ​denies a role in Balanta's ​killing, and says it is investigating to find those responsible

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group