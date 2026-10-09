Guinea-Bissau to delay elections following last year’s coup

Guinea-Bissau's presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for December 6, will have to be delayed, Prime Minister ​Ilídio Vieira Té told reporters on Thursday, though ‌he did not set a new date for the vote.

The West African nation held a presidential election in November last ​year that was disrupted when soldiers toppled the civilian ​government before the results could be announced

Voters in ⁠August approved a new constitution that expanded presidential powers

The prime ​minister told reporters that political parties had not held ​their congresses to choose their leaders, and potential candidates for the election had missed the October 6 deadline for submitting their bids ​to the nation's Supreme Court

The prime minister did ​not offer a timeframe for setting a new date for a ‌vote, ⁠stating, "there are no conditions for holding the elections scheduled for December 6"

Last week, the government blocked the former president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, from returning, citing national security concerns. Embalo ​had planned ​to return on ⁠Sunday and contest the presidential election

Civil society activists say the current interim government ​has used fear to crush political dissent, citing ​the unsolved ⁠murder of Vigario Luis Balanta, a popular rapper and founder of a political movement, as a high-profile example. The ⁠government ​denies a role in Balanta's ​killing, and says it is investigating to find those responsible

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