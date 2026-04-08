Guinea-Bissau transporters strike over higher fuel prices

Some transport drivers in at least three localities in Guinea-Bissau, including the capital, went on strike on ​Tuesday after the government raised fuel prices in ‌response to the Iran war but barred any increase in passenger fares.

Taxi and van drivers in Gabu, the largest city in the east, and the town of Mansoa were not operating, forcing would-be passengers to walk long distances, residents told Reuters.

In the capital, Bissau, vans with at least 15 seats began their strike on Tuesday, and taxis are expected to join them on Wednesday, said Caram Gassama, chairman of the country's drivers' union.

African governments have imposed sharp fuel price increases as the ​Iran war sends global oil prices surging and threatens ​to spark inflation across the continent.

Last week, Guinea-Bissau's government raised the price ‌of ⁠diesel from 700 CFA francs to 898 CFA francs per litre and raised the price of gasoline from 794 CFA francs to 899 CFA francs per litre.

The government, which took power in a military coup in November, also forbade increases in passenger fares.

For the past two weeks, petrol stations have faced shortages across much of the poor West African country, which, like many in the region, is dependent on petroleum imports.

Guinea-Bissau's government, led by Major-General Horta Inta-a, did ⁠not ​comment on the transport strikes on ​Tuesday. A government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

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