Guinea-Bissau transporters strike over higher fuel prices

Audio By Carbonatix
Some transport drivers in at least three localities in Guinea-Bissau, including the capital, went on strike on Tuesday after the government raised fuel prices in response to the Iran war but barred any increase in passenger fares.
Taxi and van drivers in Gabu, the largest city in the east, and the town of Mansoa were not operating, forcing would-be passengers to walk long distances, residents told Reuters.
In the capital, Bissau, vans with at least 15 seats began their strike on Tuesday, and taxis are expected to join them on Wednesday, said Caram Gassama, chairman of the country's drivers' union.
African governments have imposed sharp fuel price increases as the Iran war sends global oil prices surging and threatens to spark inflation across the continent.
Last week, Guinea-Bissau's government raised the price of diesel from 700 CFA francs to 898 CFA francs per litre and raised the price of gasoline from 794 CFA francs to 899 CFA francs per litre.
The government, which took power in a military coup in November, also forbade increases in passenger fares.
For the past two weeks, petrol stations have faced shortages across much of the poor West African country, which, like many in the region, is dependent on petroleum imports.
Guinea-Bissau's government, led by Major-General Horta Inta-a, did not comment on the transport strikes on Tuesday. A government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
6 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
7 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
19 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
24 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
24 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
25 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
26 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
28 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
33 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
34 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
34 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
35 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
40 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
46 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
54 minutes