Africa

Guinea-Bissau military court orders opposition leader back to jail

Source: Reuters  
  13 July 2026 10:44pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Guinea-Bissau opposition leader and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira was moved back to ​prison last Friday following a decision by ‌the West African country's military court, his family told Reuters.

  • The junta that seized power in Guinea-Bissau in a coup ​last year released Pereira, the leader of ​the revolutionary PAIGC party, in February in an ⁠apparent attempt to appease the West African regional ​bloc ECOWAS.
  • He had remained under house arrest on suspicion ​of economic crimes.
  • In an emailed statement to Reuters, Pereira's family said military leaders now accused him of playing a ​role in an alleged coup attempt in October 2025. ​The statement rejected allegations that Pereira had been "engaged in violent ‌or unconstitutional acts".
  • Pereira was previously detained on November 26 when a group of army officers seized power before the planned announcement of presidential election results.
  • His family said ​no trial ​date had ⁠yet been set and voiced concern for his health and safety.
  • A government spokesperson ​referred questions about Pereira's case to ​the ⁠military court, which could not be reached.
  • After Guinea-Bissau's electoral commission said it was unable to complete last year's election in the wake of the coup, a new poll was scheduled for December 6.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories