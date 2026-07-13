Guinea-Bissau military court orders opposition leader back to jail

Guinea-Bissau opposition leader and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira was moved back to ​prison last Friday following a decision by ‌the West African country's military court, his family told Reuters.

The junta that seized power in Guinea-Bissau in a coup ​last year released Pereira, the leader of ​the revolutionary PAIGC party, in February in an ⁠apparent attempt to appease the West African regional ​bloc ECOWAS.

He had remained under house arrest on suspicion ​of economic crimes.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Pereira's family said military leaders now accused him of playing a ​role in an alleged coup attempt in October 2025. ​The statement rejected allegations that Pereira had been "engaged in violent ‌or unconstitutional acts".

Pereira was previously detained on November 26 when a group of army officers seized power before the planned announcement of presidential election results.

His family said ​no trial ​date had ⁠yet been set and voiced concern for his health and safety.

A government spokesperson ​referred questions about Pereira's case to ​the ⁠military court, which could not be reached.

After Guinea-Bissau's electoral commission said it was unable to complete last year's election in the wake of the coup, a new poll was scheduled for December 6.

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