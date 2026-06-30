Guinea-Bissau reaffirms support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Guinea-Bissau has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over all its territory, including the Sahara region.

The country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities, Fatumata Jau, reiterated the position on Monday during talks in Rabat with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ms Jau reaffirmed Guinea-Bissau’s backing for Morocco’s autonomy plan, describing it as the only credible and realistic solution to the long-running dispute over the Sahara.

She also highlighted Guinea-Bissau’s decision to open a Consulate General in Dakhla in October 2020, saying the move underscores the strong partnership between the two countries.

According to Ms Jau, the establishment of the consulate aligns with the growing international support, led by King Mohammed VI, for Morocco’s autonomy initiative and its sovereignty over the Sahara.

The Guinean-Bissau foreign minister further welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, which she said endorses the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the basis for achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable resolution of the dispute.

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