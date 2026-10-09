Outspoken Indian actor Nana Patekar dies suddenly at 75

Nana Patekar's funeral was scheduled to take place with full state honours on Thursday evening

Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar, known for his intense, fiery performances on stage and in film, has died at the age of 75 in Goa.

One of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema, Patekar won three National Film Awards and became known for playing difficult and often volatile characters. He was also a prominent figure in Marathi language cinema and theatre.

He was admitted to a hospital after being found unconscious at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital in Goa told ANI news agency. Tributes have poured in from actors and politicians across India.

Dr Salkar later told PTI news agency that the hospital team found Patekar at his home "unconscious and almost unresponsive".

The team continued giving him CPR even while taking him to the hospital, located about 10 minutes away, but he was dead by the time they reached there, he added.

Dr Salkar said Patekar had suffered a cardiac arrest, but it was not clear what had triggered it.

Family, friends and fans paid their last respects to the actor at Goa Medical College, ahead of his funeral, which was to take place later that day with full state honours at his farmhouse in the western city of Pune, Maharashtra.

In the evening, his remains were flown to Pune by air ambulance, where the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects, before Patekar's body was taken to his farm in Donje village, where last rites were performed, and he was cremated.

Times of India reports that his son, Malhar, told reporters afterwards that his father has not truly gone anywhere and will to remain with them - even if not physically - and his commitment to social welfare would live on.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the actor, praising Patekar's versatility and outspoken personality.

Patekar portrayed characters that would "remain etched in the memory of generations", Modi wrote on X, adding that his death had left "a vast void in the artistic world".

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher paid tribute to his friend on social media, saying he would miss his warmth and extraordinary performances and called him "one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema".

Another Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan called him "a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend", adding that Patekar has "left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world".

Akshay Kumar, who appeared alongside Patekar in the comedy film Welcome, remembered him as a rare performer whose voice, intensity and honesty could command an audience's attention.

Nana Patekar (left) in a play with Anupam Kher in 2006. Kher said he would miss his friend's warmth and extraordinary performances.

Patekar made his debut with the film Gaman in 1978 and continued to play smaller roles in several films. But the intensity that he brought on the screen was hard to miss and soon he landed a role in Parinda in 1989, making him a household name across India. He won his first National Film Award and a Filmfare Award for his portrayal of the gangster Anna in the film.

He didn't look back after this and went on to play many memorable roles in films in the 1990s. The range of characters he played showcased the depth of his acting talent and mastery of his craft.

Famous dialogues from his films, delivered in his inimitable rasping voice, were quoted in school corridors and tea stalls. Many professional comedians imitate his distinctive style even today.

"He had a distinctive style of working and how he approached characters. As a person, he was outspoken and difficult to get along with but directors would still want to work with him because he was simply a fantastic actor," film trade analyst Komal Nahta told BBC.

His portrayal of Major Chauhan in Prahaar – a film he also directed – won him praise. His other characters, including the patriotic hero of Tirangaa and Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer, also won him accolades.

Just when critics thought that playing loud characters was his mainstay, he proved them wrong by delivering a mesmerising performance in Khamoshi as a person who could not hear or speak.

Born in Maharashtra in 1951, Patekar began his career in theatre before moving into films

Director Prakash Jha's Rajneeti in 2010 added another dimension to his acting, as his portrayal of an astute politician was delivered with perfection.

The breadth of Patekar's career showcases the wide range of his work. He played contrasting roles, such as a notorious gangster or a policeman, with equal ease. He also sometimes worked behind the camera as a director and writer.

His three national awards for Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi are a testament to his wide-ranging career.

Patekar was an influential figure too in both Marathi and Hindi theatre. Before making his film debut, he was involved in theatre, where he developed his gritty dialogue delivery and mastered the intensity he brought to his on-screen characters.

Purush and Hamidabai Chi Kothi were two of his most famous plays. Despite his success in film, he remained active in theatre throughout his professional life.

Patekar was also an influential figure in both Marathi and Hindi theatre

Patekar was known for his activism and didn't mince his words while criticising the government of the day. He was direct, and almost brazen and unapologetic, when it came to criticising ministers and their policies - and did so quite publicly.

Issues related to farmers were particularly close to his heart.

His work went beyond just giving statements. In 2015 he and actor Makarand Anaspure established the Naam Foundation, which has worked on farmer welfare and water conservation in Maharashtra.

But his career was not without controversies.

In 2018, allegations of sexual harassment made by actor Tanushree Dutta against Patekar over an alleged incident on a film set a decade earlier helped spark India's #MeToo movement. Patekar denied the allegations.

In 2019, he was cleared of the charges after police said they had not found sufficient evidence against him.

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