Faustina Ampofo shines at Ghana Airport Customer Service Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Faustina Ampofo has been recognised as the Outstanding Immigration Customer Service Personnel at Ghana Airport.
She received the honour on Tuesday, October 6, during activities marking Customer Service Week.
The award recognised her contribution to customer service in her role as an immigration officer at the airport.
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