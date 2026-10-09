‘Bold and inventive’ Canadian poet Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet, essayist and translator Anne Carson has been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Literature.

Carson, 76, is celebrated for works that often cross the boundaries between poetry, fiction and scholarship.

The Nobel Prize committee said they had selected her "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature".

Carson responded by joking that the judges were "crazy" for honouring her. "I think they're all crazy... Well, you know, it's crazy," she told public broadcaster RUV in Iceland, where she is currently staying.

The Nobel Prize is awarded for a lifetime's body of work and is regarded as the most prestigious award in global literature, with the winner receiving 12 million Swedish kronor (£900,000, $1.2m).

Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said she had broken the news to Carson on the phone shortly before the public announcement.

"She had time to tell me was that she is, for the moment, in Iceland, where she is listening to the wind," Carlberg, said.

"She was taken by surprise but very happy. I could hear that in her voice."

Anne Carson pictured in 1998

Born in Toronto in 1950, Carson lives in Michigan and has also held Icelandic citizenship since 2022.

Anders Olsson, chairman of the Swedish Academy's Nobel committee for Literature, praised the way Carson has "broken away from lyrical poetry bound to the narrative self and inspired new forms of contemporary literature".

"This method of writing leads to playful and ironic works that move not only between classical and modern poetry but also between different genres and art forms," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Carson's win was "an extraordinary achievement and a proud moment for Canada".

The writer's works feature "wit, imagination, and a style entirely her own," Carney wrote on social media.

"She has brought ancient stories to new audiences and transformed the way we think about literature."

'Outstanding importance'

Carson's notable works include The Glass Essay, Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse, Nox, Float and The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos.

In 2019, her performance piece Norma Jeane Baker of Troy drew a line between famous beauties from different historical periods — Helen of Troy and Marilyn Monroe.

In 2021, she released The Trojan Women: A Comic, a graphic retelling of Euripides' ancient story, and her translation of Sophocles' Elektra was staged starring Brie Larson in London last year.

She has been a professor of classics for more than 30 years, and her writing is often inspired by Greek literature.

Her translations have often given a contemporary twist to ancient works.

"Her collaborations with visual artists and choreographers and with opera and theatre directors demonstrate the freedom with which she relates to literary expectations and rule systems," Olsson said.

"It is this that lies behind the outstanding importance her work since the 1990s has had for the international art and literature scene."

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