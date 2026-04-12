Asha Bhosle: The sound of Bollywood dies aged 92

Asha Bhosle, a legendary Bollywood singer who became a cultural icon, has died aged 92, her son has confirmed.

The unrivalled queen of Indian playback singing died in Mumbai, having been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Her death marks the end of an era in Bollywood music - with her career spanning more than eight decades and encompassing more than 12,000 songs.

Bhosle's distinctive voice breathed life into countless film songs as actors lip-synced to her unforgettable tracks.

Her pervasive presence in Bollywood earned her the 1997 hit Cornershop tribute Brimful of Asha, and she was also known internationally for a collaboration with British musician Boy George.

Her voice had an infectious quality that kept fans on their feet, dancing and singing along, ensuring that her music became the soundtrack to generations.

The news of her death has seen an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known." In a post on X, he said her "extraordinary musical journey" enriched the nation's cultural heritage and touched "countless hearts across the world".

Actor and politician Hema Malini voiced her grief, saying the singer's death "is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Ashaji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style".

Composer Shankar Mahadevan said "every Indian is heartbroken today", adding that her music would "never perish as long as humanity exists" and that she would "live forever, with her incredible voice echoing across the world".

The tributes reflect a wider recognition of Bhosle's remarkable artistry. With a voice that moved effortlessly from romantic ballads to energetic numbers, she became the go-to singer for composers across genres.

Her range and vitality made every song a celebration and defined the sound of Bollywood for generations.

From Dum Maro Dum and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja to Mehndi Hai Rachnewali, her versatility knew no bounds. Films such as Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Ijaazat and Saagar featured some of her most memorable work, while Umrao Jaan, composed by Khayyam, is widely regarded as a career high point.

Bhosle carved her own path in the world of music, distinct from her sister Lata Mangeshkar, who died in 2022.

While Mangeshkar embodied classical grace and precision, Bhosle brought a bold, dynamic energy to her songs.

Bhosle's partnership with composer RD Burman (whom she later married) was one of the most iconic collaborations in Bollywood - together they crafted a soundscape that revolutionised the industry.

Her voice perfectly matched Burman's experimental, eclectic tunes, resulting in numerous hits that spanned genres - from soulful melodies to upbeat numbers.

Bhosle and Burman built an extraordinary musical legacy together over 25 years, with Asha once recalling how he brought out the best in her.

"It is only Pancham [as Burman was fondly called] who has uncovered my range as a singer. Till Pancham made me explore the inner recesses of my own voice... I was totally unaware of the fact that I could sing with such suppleness of throat," Bhosle said in an interview in 2023.

Born on 8 September 1933 in Goar, Maharashtra, Bhosle hailed from the renowned Mangeshkar family.

Raised in a musically rich home by her actor and classical singer father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha began her musical journey early, singing her first song for the Marathi film Majha Bal in 1943.

Her career soared in the 50s and 60s as she became a versatile artist across genres - performing for films, ghazals, bhajans, qawwalis and pop. Collaborations with OP Nayyar, Burman and SD Burman made her a household name.

Hits like Aaiye Meherbaan (1958), Parde Mein Rehne Do (1968) and Dum Maro Dum (1971) are just a few highlights of her vast repertoire.

Her duets with legends such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey remain timeless classics.

Bhosle's personal life was as vibrant as her career. At 16, she eloped with her neighbour, Ganpatrao Bhosle, leading to a tumultuous marriage and separation.

Mangeshkar later recalled that Bhosle's husband isolated her from the family, "preventing contact for years". Ganpatrao also took her to music directors, hoping to profit from her talent and exerting control over her, causing her great hardship, Mangeshkar told film historian Nasrin Munni Kabir.

Bhosle left her husband in 1960 as a single mother of three children. She later teamed up with Burman, whom she married in 1980. Burman died in 1994 at the age of 54.

Bhosle faced constant comparisons with her sister, fuelling rumours of rivalry.



Despite the sisters living in the same building and sharing a cordial relationship, some claim Mangeshkar hindered Bhosle's career, with Bhosle herself once suggesting she could have risen "earlier than I did" with her sister's help.

Mangeshkar attributed their silence to Bhosle's husband's influence. While the rivalry persists in public perception, many believe it has been exaggerated.

In 1971, Bhosle told film writer Raju Bharatan: "After all we'd both inherited... the bounty of music. No doubt didi [older sister in Hindi] had a headstart, but that only made me more determined to catch up with her."

Bhosle was celebrated for her remarkable ability to adapt her voice to evolving musical styles.

Over the years, she collaborated with a range of international pop artists - in the early 1990s, she teamed up with Boy George and recorded a track with R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe.

Meanwhile, Cornershop's tribute to her singing gained even greater popularity after a remix by Fatboy Slim.

Bhosle's love for cricket was well known, with the sport being one of her favorite pastimes.

Her collaboration with Australian cricketer Brett Lee in 2007 was a fun moment, as they teamed up for the song You're the One for Me, which featured during the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"Any meeting with Asha has to be a talk show. She will do all the talking, of course, interrupting the flow of words only to sing," Bharatan, her biographer, wrote.

"You could make all the fun that you wanted of her - she would take it on the chin like the good sport that she is."

Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday in 2023 with a live concert in Dubai. "At 90, standing for three hours on stage and singing is a blessing," she said in an interview ahead of the show.

Bhosle never stopped working. In 2020, she launched the online talent show Asha Ki Asha. She also started a YouTube channel, encouraged by her granddaughter Zanai, sharing stories from her career and gaining over 160,000 subscribers.

"For me, music is my breath. I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I've come out of difficult times. Many times I felt I would not be able to survive, but I did," Bhosle said in 2023.

In one of her final recordings, she collaborated with the British virtual band Gorillaz on their 2026 album The Mountain, shaped by themes of grief, mortality and spiritual transition.

The track, The Shadowy Light, paired her unmistakable voice with a cross-cultural ensemble, its imagery of a boatman guiding a soul across unknown waters reflecting on death and the afterlife.

The collaboration stood as a powerful closing note to her career, affirming her enduring ability to transcend boundaries of genre, geography and time.

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