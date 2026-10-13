Nvidia’s China AI-chip share falls as Huawei closes gap, report finds

Audio By Carbonatix
Nvidia's share of China's market for data-centre AI chips fell to 34% in the first half of 2026, as US export controls restricted supplies of its products and domestic rivals led by Huawei gained ground, according to an IDC report seen by Reuters.
Nvidia shipped 678,000 AI accelerators in China from January through June, down 44% from a year earlier, IDC data showed. AI accelerators are specialised chips used to train and run AI models.
Washington has restricted China's access to Nvidia's most powerful AI chips, limiting the range of products the US chipmaker can sell in the world's second-largest economy. Beijing, meanwhile, has promoted domestic alternatives and required Chinese companies to seek approval to import compliant Nvidia chips.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly criticised Washington's export curbs, saying the policy forced a US company to cede China's $50 billion AI chip market to Huawei.
IDC did not specify which Nvidia products made up its 34% market share, or whether the figure included cutting-edge chips such as the B200 and B300, which are barred from export to China but have been smuggled into the country.
Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment.
Huawei shipped 572,000 AI accelerators, up from more than 300,000 a year earlier, giving it a 28% share of the overall market, IDC said.
Alibaba's chip-design unit T-Head held 7%, followed by Cambricon at 5%, Baidu's Kunlunxin at 4%, and Hygon at 3%. Nine of the 11 Chinese chipmakers tracked by IDC increased shipments from a year earlier.
Total AI-accelerator shipments reached 2.008 million units in the first half. Shipments of graphics processing units, or GPUs — the chips most widely used to train AI models — fell 26% to 991,000 units, as supplies available for sale in mainland China remained limited, IDC said.
Shipments of other AI accelerators rose nearly 80% to 1.016 million units, overtaking GPUs by volume. This category includes chips designed for specific AI tasks, such as running trained models.
Huawei, T-Head, Kunlunxin and Cambricon together accounted for 95% of the non-GPU segment, which IDC said was being adopted by government agencies, internet companies and telecoms providers.
IDC said competition was shifting from the performance of a single chip to system-level capabilities, including how well chips work in a larger computing cluster.
IDC expects total accelerator shipments in China to grow 19% this year, even as GPU shipments fall 9%.
Latest Stories
-
BoG proposes tougher rules on loan repayment assessment
1 minute
-
Government plans mandatory drug tests for public service jobs — Muntaka
6 minutes
-
Media urged to intensify awareness campaigns on breast cancer
11 minutes
-
Interior Minister urges public to share drug intelligence
17 minutes
-
Afadzato South DCE commissions water projects, teachers’ bungalow
22 minutes
-
Council of State urges sustained dialogue, negotiations as teachers resume work
27 minutes
-
We are committed to leaving a legacy in Mandari – Bole-Bamboi MP
31 minutes
-
Greater Accra teachers resume work after strike suspension
39 minutes
-
Education Minister assures teachers of salary adjustments by October 16
44 minutes
-
Abass Osabutey declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser position
46 minutes
-
Education Minister inaugurates NDU Governing Council, announces $25m seed funding
54 minutes
-
THE LAW 101: La Beach Demolitions – The State’s own documents, the courts’ orders – and the bulldozers
57 minutes
-
DVLA contributes GH¢17.7m to Consolidated Fund in 2025
1 hour
-
Why disaster risk reduction must connect early warnings, preparedness and financial protection to household-level resilience
1 hour
-
Fentuo Tahiru narrates how 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal became an international embarrassment
2 hours