Huawei commences digital skills training under One Million Coders Programme

Huawei has begun rolling out its digital skills training programme aimed at equipping 100,000 Ghanaians with industry-relevant technology skills in support of government’s One Million Coders Programme (OMCP).

Over the next four years, the initiative will form part of the company’s commitment to the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) to help build a skilled workforce for Ghana’s digital economy.

The training will span five key technology disciplines: Cloud Computing, Datacom, 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Security and Access Technologies.

The first training session began on August 31, with a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on Data Communication.

This has been designed to equip selected trainers with both the technical knowledge and instructional skills needed to train others under the OMCP.

This model, central to the programme's design, aims to build a pipeline of certified instructors to extend the programme's reach across the country more efficiently.

Participants who successfully complete the training will receive joint certification from Huawei and MOCDTI, and go on to serve as certified OMCP trainers, carrying their knowledge and technical expertise forward to future beneficiaries.

Huawei’s participation in the One Million Coders Programme builds on its ongoing investment in digital capacity development in Ghana, which includes initiatives such as Women in Tech, ICT Academy and Seeds for the Future.

These programmes have provided students and young people with access to technology training, professional development opportunities and exposure to emerging technologies.

Huawei remains committed to working with the Government of Ghana and other stakeholders to strengthen the country’s digital capabilities, support innovation, and help build a workforce equipped for Ghana’s technology-driven development.

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