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Trump says he is considering firing US ambassador to Greece

Source: Reuters  
  12 October 2026 10:40pm
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US President ​Donald Trump ‌said on Monday ​he ​was considering firing ⁠US ​Ambassador ​to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"Well, ​we're ​looking at it. ‌Yeah, ⁠we're not happy," Trump ​told ​reporters.

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