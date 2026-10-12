Trump says he is considering firing US ambassador to Greece

Audio By Carbonatix
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was considering firing US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.
"Well, we're looking at it. Yeah, we're not happy," Trump told reporters.
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