Trump says he is considering firing US ambassador to Greece

US President ​Donald Trump ‌said on Monday ​he ​was considering firing ⁠US ​Ambassador ​to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"Well, ​we're ​looking at it. ‌Yeah, ⁠we're not happy," Trump ​told ​reporters.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.