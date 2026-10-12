Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO as Chief Decision Maker

By Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Insight.

Decision-making is one of the CEO’s most important responsibilities. Every major decision about strategy, people, investment, operations, and risk influences the organization’s direction and performance.

Effective CEOs do not attempt to make every decision themselves. They establish clear decision-making principles, involve the right people, distinguish urgent matters from important ones, and ensure that critical decisions are made at the appropriate level.

Key Strategies:

Establish clear principles for making strategic and operational decisions. Distinguish decisions that require CEO involvement from those that can be delegated. Use reliable data, professional judgment, and relevant stakeholder perspectives. Assess the risks and long-term implications of major decisions. Review the outcomes of significant decisions and apply the lessons learned.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Identify the decisions that require your direct attention this week.

✅ Clarify decision-making authority across the executive team.

✅ Review whether previous major decisions have delivered their intended results.

Actionable Tip.

Before making a major decision, ask: “Does this decision advance our strategy, create sustainable value, and position the organization for future success?”

Why This Matters?

The quality of an organization’s decisions shapes its performance, resilience, and competitive position. When the CEO establishes a disciplined decision-making culture, the organization can act with greater confidence, speed, and accountability.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.