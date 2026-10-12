Audio By Carbonatix
Meta on Monday launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as the social media firm looks to compete more aggressively with OpenAI and Anthropic.
Meta's shares rose about 4% in afternoon trading.
- The launch comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged billions of dollars and aggressively poached researchers over the past year to catch up in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race
- Meta said Muse Wonder would soon power its Muse personal AI agent, initially for subscribers, while the more powerful Muse Wonder Full model is available to subscribers of its AI coding tool Muse Code
- "Fourteen months ago, we began an overhaul of our AI efforts, and in that time we've gone from rebuilding our foundations to pushing the frontier," Meta said in a blog post
- Meta's successful rollout of its personal AI agent Muse last month could open a lucrative path to turn its heavy AI investments into new revenue streams with subscriptions, despite facing concerns over user privacy
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Trump says he is considering firing US ambassador to Greece
1 hour
-
Man City bananas ‘brought fun back’, says Varadi
1 hour
-
Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI
2 hours
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO as Chief Decision Maker
2 hours
-
Burnham had formal meeting with Man City chair while mayor
2 hours
-
Is Ghana producing too many lawyers? What is the best lawyer-to-citizen ratio?
2 hours
-
NDC sinking Ghana’s democracy with Emelia Agbenyo’s appointment – Miracles Aboagye
2 hours
-
Seedorf back in football as Corinthians head coach
2 hours
-
Hincapié and Zubimendi injured in post-match training session
2 hours
-
Fridges in French supermarkets hit by cyberattack
2 hours
-
Qantas flight grounded after bedbug outbreak
3 hours
-
Reality Zone with Vicky Wireko: International Day of the Girl, shaping today’s girl for tomorrow’s future – ZONTA Clubs lead the way
3 hours
-
Global health must be led by countries, not designed for them – Mintah Akandoh
4 hours
-
Mahama honoured at 2026 World Health Summit in Berlin for global health leadership
4 hours
-
Breast cancer is not a death sentence – Besease Kontire Obaapanin, Magmina Foundation lead awareness campaign
4 hours