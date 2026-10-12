Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI

Meta on Monday launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as the social media firm looks to compete more aggressively with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Meta's shares ​rose about 4% in afternoon trading.

The ​launch comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged billions ⁠of dollars and aggressively poached researchers ​over the past year to catch up ​in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race

Meta said Muse Wonder would soon power its Muse personal AI agent, ​initially for subscribers, while the more ​powerful Muse Wonder Full model is available to ‌subscribers ⁠of its AI coding tool Muse Code

"Fourteen months ago, we began an overhaul of our AI efforts, and in that time ​we've gone ​from ⁠rebuilding our foundations to pushing the frontier," Meta said in a ​blog post

Meta's successful rollout of ​its ⁠personal AI agent Muse last month could open a lucrative path to turn its heavy AI ⁠investments ​into new revenue streams with ​subscriptions, despite facing concerns over user privacy

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