Technology | Technology

Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI

Source: Reuters  
  12 October 2026 10:27pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Meta on Monday launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as the social media firm looks to compete more aggressively with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Meta's shares ​rose about 4% in afternoon trading.

  • The ​launch comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged billions ⁠of dollars and aggressively poached researchers ​over the past year to catch up ​in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race
  • Meta said Muse Wonder would soon power its Muse personal AI agent, ​initially for subscribers, while the more ​powerful Muse Wonder Full model is available to ‌subscribers ⁠of its AI coding tool Muse Code
  • "Fourteen months ago, we began an overhaul of our AI efforts, and in that time ​we've gone ​from ⁠rebuilding our foundations to pushing the frontier," Meta said in a ​blog post
  • Meta's successful rollout of ​its ⁠personal AI agent Muse last month could open a lucrative path to turn its heavy AI ⁠investments ​into new revenue streams with ​subscriptions, despite facing concerns over user privacy

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group