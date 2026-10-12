Seedorf back in football as Corinthians head coach

Corinthians have appointed Clarence Seedorf as their head coach, with the former Netherlands midfielder taking on his first coaching role since 2019.

The 50-year-old has joined the club on a contract until the end of 2027, with the club 16th in the Brazilian top flight, one place above the relegation zone with eight games left.

Seedorf succeeds former Brazil interim national coach Fernando Diniz, who was sacked by Corinthians last week after the club lost seven consecutive league games.

Seedorf's last coaching role was with the Cameroon national team more than seven years ago, and he has previously had underwhelming spells at AC Milan, Shenzhen FC, and Deportivo La Coruña.

"Taking on this challenge is an honour, but also a huge responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory," said Seedorf of his Corinthians appointment.

Seedorf inherits a Corinthians squad which features former Manchester United players Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard.

Dutch great Seedorf retired from playing in 2014 following a glittering career that yielded four Champions League titles, two with AC Milan, one with Real Madrid, and one with Ajax.

Seedorf remains the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

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