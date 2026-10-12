Reality Zone with Vicky Wireko: International Day of the Girl, shaping today’s girl for tomorrow’s future – ZONTA Clubs lead the way

Sunday, October 11, is a day set aside by the United Nations for worldwide recognition of girls’ rights as it celebrates International Day of the Girl. And why the girl?

The 2030 Agenda for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) guides world leaders and global communities to work together to realise the human rights of all people, eradicate poverty and protect the planet for future generations. Reportedly, nine out of these 17 goals are explicit about women, with SDG 5 dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment. It states in part as follows: “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”.

It goes without saying, therefore, that in order to achieve SDG 5, the world should be intentional about its direction and pace up with programmes and activities that would help in the achievement of the global deadline by 2030.

Development of women and girls

Consequently, some committed organisations, global and local and conscious of making impact are working actively towards achievement of some of the goals, if not all. Issues impinging on the development of women and girls in societies, for example, and which border on poverty, equality, education, health as well as climate change are highlighted.

They are issues that cut across many countries in the world, and no wonder they feature in the 17 SDGs. Subsequently, those global and local organisations who are working with or championing the cause of women and girls have committed to making a difference as well as supporting what national governments have decided to do. One such global organisation is Zonta International.

Zonta international

Zonta International is a not-for-profit organisation that works across 65 countries in the world to progress the human rights of women and girls while unlocking the opportunities that exist for them in their societies.

For this and many reasons, Zonta International, on the occasion of the International recognition of girls, has singled out one of the tenets of SDG 5, which states: “Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage.” In celebrating the International Day of the Girl this year, therefore, the organisation has selected as its theme a call to end child marriage now. It is one of the biggest battles to overcome in those countries that are perpetuating child brides as far as violence against girls is concerned.

Statistics

In the Ghanaian context, available statistics confirm a progression toward reducing the problem of early marriage. Per UNFPA and UNICEF statistics, in 2021, there were 2.2 million child brides in the country. Out of that number, 662,200 were married before the age of 15.

The current prevalence of girls marrying before the age of 18 is 19 percent. This is said to be one of the lowest in West and Central Africa, which has a Regional average of 37 per cent.

Though the statistics might be encouraging, unfortunately, they are not encouraging enough to meet the goal to end child marriage by 2030 as stipulated in SDG 5.3, which states: ‘Eliminate all harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.”

Early marriages cause more harm than good to the girls and society. The practice, born out of poverty and sometimes ignorance, truncates girls’ education mid-stream. It blocks the chances of better economic empowerment in the future, apart from being a human rights issue.

Zonta Clubs

Zonta Clubs in Ghana affirm the clarion call by its mother organisation, Zonta International by advocating strongly against underage marriage for girls stressing the denial such practices lead to- denial of the children’s rights to education, health, safety and equal opportunities.

It is time for our lawmakers to spruce up the existing laws on child rights while introducing more child marriage laws and policies, for example. It is time for the government to introduce more incentives that would help girls progress through their education to higher heights.

These are some of the measures that would help the nation achieve its SDG 5.

In Ghana, Zonta International has its presence in five very active clubs, namely: Zonta Club of Accra, Zonta Club of Tema, Zonta Club of Accra II, Zonta Club of Accra Metropolitan and Zonta Club of Accra Jubilee. These clubs are all working assiduously to build a better world, particularly for Ghanaian women and girls.

As the world celebrates girls on 11th October 2026 as World Girls' Day, the Zonta Clubs wish to remind us all and the world at large about our collective role to help end child marriage now. Through the work they have done through activities and advocacy so far, they are asking for partnerships in government, organisations and individuals committed to girls' development to join forces and hold hands together to sing ”Hail to our Zonta Club, trustworthy true…”

They pledge their loyal hearts and strength to commit their budgets and time to work on matters that will open doors for a better world for women and girls.

On the occasion of the 2026 International Day of the Girl, Zonta Ghana’s call is to say no to child brides as the country marches on to claim the prize of achieving SDG5 in 2030.

Writer’s email: vickywirekoandoh@yahoo.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.