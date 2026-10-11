International Day of the Girl, shaping today’s girl for tomorrow’s future: Zonta clubs lead the way

Sunday, October 11, is a day set aside by the United Nations to recognise girls’ rights worldwide, as it celebrates the International Day of the Girl. And why the girl?

The 2030 Agenda for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) guides world leaders and global communities to work together to realise the human rights of all people, eradicate poverty and protect the planet for future generations. Reportedly, 9 of these 17 goals explicitly address women, with SDG 5 dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment.It states in part as follows: “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”.

It goes without saying, therefore, that in order to achieve SDG 5 the world should be intentional about its directions and pace up with programmes and activities that would help in the achievement of the global deadline by 2030.

Development of women and girls

Consequently, some committed organisations, global and local, and conscious of making an impact, are working actively towards achieving some of the goals, if not all. Issues impinging on the development of women and girls in societies, such as poverty, equality, education, health, and climate change, are highlighted.

They are issues that cut across many countries worldwide, and it's no wonder they feature in the 17 SDGs. Subsequently, those global and local organisations that work with or champion the cause of women and girls have committed to making a difference and to supporting what national governments have decided to do. One such global organisation is Zonta International.

Zonta international

Zonta International is a not-for-profit organisation that works in 65 countries worldwide to advance the human rights of women and girls while unlocking the opportunities available to them in their societies.

For this and many reasons, Zonta International, on the occasion of the International recognition of girls, has singled out one of the tenets of SDG 5, which states: “Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage.” In celebrating the International Day of the Girl this year, the organisation has therefore selected a call to end child marriage now as its theme. It is one of the biggest battles to overcome in those countries that are perpetuating child brides as far as violence against girls is concerned.

Statistics

In the Ghanaian context, available statistics confirm progress toward reducing the problem of early marriage. According to UNFPA and UNICEF statistics, there were 2.2 million child brides in the country in 2021. Out of that number, 662,200 were married before the age of 15.

A current prevalence of girls marrying before the age of 18 is 19 per cent. This is said to be one of the lowest in West and Central Africa, which has a Regional average of 37 per cent.

Though the statistics might be encouraging, unfortunately, they are not encouraging enough to meet the goal of ending child marriage by 2030, as stipulated in SDG 5.3, which states: ‘Eliminate all harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.”

Early marriages cause more harm than good to the girls and society. The practice, born out of poverty and sometimes ignorance, truncates girls’ education mid-stream. It blocks the chances of greater economic empowerment in the future, in addition to being a human rights issue.

Zonta Clubs

Zonta Clubs in Ghana affirm the clarion call by its mother organisation, Zonta International, by advocating strongly against underage marriage for girls, stressing that such practices lead to the denial of children’s rights to education, health, safety and equal opportunities.

It is time for our lawmakers to spruce up the existing laws on child rights while introducing more child marriage laws and policies, for example. It is time for government to introduce more incentives that would help girls progress through their education to higher heights.

These are some of the measures that would help the nation achieve its SDG 5.

In Ghana, Zonta International has a presence in five very active Clubs: Zonta Club of Accra, Zonta Club of Tema, Zonta Club of Accra II, Zonta Club of Accra Metropolitan, and Zonta Club of Accra Jubilee. These Clubs are all working assiduously to build a better world, particularly for Ghanaian women and girls.

As the world celebrates girls on 11th October 2026 as World Girls Day, the Zonta Clubs wish to remind us all, and the world at large, of our collective role in helping end child marriage now. Through the work they have done in activities and advocacy so far, they are asking for partnerships with government, organisations, and individuals committed to girls' development to join forces and hold hands together to sing“Hail to our Zonta Club, trustworthy true.”

They pledge their loyal hearts and strength to commit their budgets and time to advancing matters that will open doors to a better world for women and girls.

On the occasion of the 2026 International Day of the Girl, Zonta Ghana calls for an end to child brides as the country marches toward achieving SDG5 in 2030.

*****

The writer can be reached via email at vickywirekoandoh@yahoo.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.