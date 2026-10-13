Ghana sends 61 health workers to Grenada under Labour Export Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has deployed some sixty-one health workers to the Caribbean nation of Grenada under an arrangement with the country.
The government of Ghana's Labour Export Programme seeks to tackle the Caribbean nation’s shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, while seeking job opportunities for Ghanaian health workers.
These health workers will serve in different medical facilities under two-year renewable contracts.
Ghana's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, charged the workers to be professional and ethical as they serve as ambassadors of Ghana.
“Your certificate or your qualification may open the door for you, but your character will determine how long the door will be kept open,” Dr Debrah said.
The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, advised them to respect the terms of their contract at all times.
“Go and work well, don’t mess up. Try and raise the flag of Ghana. Be professional. Professionalism is key. This is what we expect from you,” he said.
The Minister revealed that the government is planning to deploy additional health workers to Germany and other Caribbean nations.
The Labour Export Programme seeks to create employment opportunities abroad for Ghanaians and also help recipient nations to tackle their health sector staff shortages.
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