Daily Insight for CEOs: Making better decisions under pressure

Insight.

CEOs often make important decisions under pressure, particularly when markets shift, financial performance weakens, customers demand immediate responses, or unexpected risks emerge.

Pressure can encourage rushed judgments, emotional reactions, and excessive reliance on assumptions. Effective CEOs remain calm, separate facts from opinions, assess the available options, and make timely decisions without pretending to have perfect information.

Key Strategies:

Separate verified facts from assumptions and incomplete information. Identify the most important risks and consequences of each option. Consult relevant experts and executives without creating unnecessary delays. Consider alternative scenarios before committing to a course of action. Establish clear criteria for reviewing or changing a decision as circumstances evolve.

CEO Leadership Actions.

Create a disciplined process for evaluating high-impact decisions.

Encourage executives to respectfully challenge assumptions before decisions are finalised.

Communicate decisions clearly, explaining the rationale and expected outcomes.

Actionable Tip.

When facing a difficult decision, ask: “What do we know, what are we assuming, what could go wrong, and what would cause us to change course?”

Why This Matters?

Pressure is an unavoidable part of executive leadership. The CEO’s ability to think clearly under pressure reduces avoidable mistakes, strengthens stakeholder confidence, and helps the organisation respond effectively to uncertainty.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.