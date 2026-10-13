Daily Insight for CEOs: Making better decisions under pressure

Audio By Carbonatix
Insight.
CEOs often make important decisions under pressure, particularly when markets shift, financial performance weakens, customers demand immediate responses, or unexpected risks emerge.
Pressure can encourage rushed judgments, emotional reactions, and excessive reliance on assumptions. Effective CEOs remain calm, separate facts from opinions, assess the available options, and make timely decisions without pretending to have perfect information.
Key Strategies:
- Separate verified facts from assumptions and incomplete information.
- Identify the most important risks and consequences of each option.
- Consult relevant experts and executives without creating unnecessary delays.
- Consider alternative scenarios before committing to a course of action.
- Establish clear criteria for reviewing or changing a decision as circumstances evolve.
CEO Leadership Actions.
- Create a disciplined process for evaluating high-impact decisions.
- Encourage executives to respectfully challenge assumptions before decisions are finalised.
- Communicate decisions clearly, explaining the rationale and expected outcomes.
Actionable Tip.
When facing a difficult decision, ask: “What do we know, what are we assuming, what could go wrong, and what would cause us to change course?”
Why This Matters?
Pressure is an unavoidable part of executive leadership. The CEO’s ability to think clearly under pressure reduces avoidable mistakes, strengthens stakeholder confidence, and helps the organisation respond effectively to uncertainty.
About the Author.
Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.
Latest Stories
-
Dichemso M/A teachers go house-to-house to get absent pupils back to class after strike suspension
2 minutes
-
Meet Dr Hazel and Nhyira: Mother and daughter called to the Ghana Bar
4 minutes
-
Black Star Fashion Week: Can Ghana turn the runway into a tourism attraction?
5 minutes
-
Ghana sends 61 health workers to Grenada under Labour Export Programme
17 minutes
-
Central banks should avoid reacting too strongly to headline inflation – IMF
24 minutes
-
Kumasi: One injured, shops destroyed in Atasemanso fire in Kumasi
37 minutes
-
Global economy proving resilient, growth projected at 3.1% in 2026 – IMF
41 minutes
-
NDC targets all 6 parliamentary seats in Ahafo Region for 2028
44 minutes
-
Ghana targets thousands of overseas nursing jobs under Labour Export Programme
46 minutes
-
Pius Hadzide explains why Sports Ministry always attracts scandals
47 minutes
-
APL says GoldBod terminated US$1bn Goldstream deal over failure to meet obligations
52 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Making better decisions under pressure
53 minutes
-
Weta rice farmers seek urgent support after floods destroy crops
54 minutes
-
Mahama commits GH¢200m in 2027 Budget to complete Police Hospital expansion
57 minutes
-
Standard Chartered Bank delivers strong returns and sustainable shareholder value
1 hour