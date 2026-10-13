Van Vicker sues Lil Win for defamation, demands GH¢10m

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has taken fellow actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, to the High Court in Accra over alleged defamatory comments in a viral social media video.

He is, therefore, demanding GH¢10 million in exemplary damages.

In a writ of summons and statement of claim dated October 10, 2026, Van Vicker accuses Lil Win of publishing statements that allegedly damaged his reputation and portrayed him as dishonest, unprofessional and unfit to work in the Kumawood movie industry.

The suit follows a video allegedly published on TikTok and Facebook on August 13, 2026, under the headline: “LIL WIN BANS VAN VICKER FROM ACTING IN KUMASI!”

Van Vicker argues that the publication went beyond a disagreement between industry colleagues and subjected him to public ridicule, embarrassment and reputational harm.

In paragraph 22 of the statement of claim, he states:

“Plaintiff states that by reason of the publication of the said defamatory words, Plaintiff has been seriously injured in his reputation, and has been brought into public scandal, odium, contempt and ridicule…”

The actor further contends that the allegations have affected his professional relationships, claiming that he has received numerous calls and inquiries from prominent actors, film producers and directors seeking explanations about the publication.

What Van Vicker says Lil Win alleged

The statement of claim reproduces portions of the video, originally delivered in Twi, alongside an English translation.

According to the translation contained in the court documents, Lil Win allegedly accused Van Vicker of lying about him and failing to fulfil professional commitments relating to a film production.

One section of the alleged video states:

“Our own brother, Van Vicker has lied again against me.”

The transcript also attributes to Lil Win allegations that Van Vicker failed to respond to calls and had not done the work expected of him.

In another section, the defendant is quoted as saying:

“You did not try at all. That is PM and Director. Ask them. You failed to do the work.”

The statement of claim further alleges that Lil Win threatened to exclude Van Vicker from an upcoming film project, Journey to Africa, if he failed to address the issues raised.

Van Vicker disputes the allegations and argues that the words, in their natural and ordinary meaning, portrayed him as a dishonest and deceitful professional who accepts film roles but fails to honour his commitments.

The plaintiff also contends that the publication suggested he had been banned from working in the Kumawood industry and had engaged in questionable behaviour.

These are allegations contained in the court documents and have not been established as facts by a court.

Van Vicker denies wrongdoing

In his statement of claim, Van Vicker rejects the accusations and maintains that he conducts himself professionally as an actor, film producer and director.

He describes himself as an established figure in Ghana’s film industry, with work spanning the English-language film sector and Kumawood.

The plaintiff argues that the publication has undermined the reputation he has built over years in the industry and created uncertainty about his professional availability in Kumasi.

Paragraph 30 of the statement of claim alleges that the controversy has already affected his work opportunities. It states, in part, that he has lost roles because producers who previously engaged him have become uncertain about his availability to work in Kumasi.

Van Vicker also claims that the alleged threat to prevent him from travelling to Kumasi or practising his profession there has caused him fear and anxiety.

The court documents state that he has had to cancel planned business trips to the Ashanti regional capital because of concerns about the public reaction to the controversy.

The plaintiff further argues that the continued circulation of the video could cause additional damage to his reputation.

GH¢10 million and public apology

Van Vicker is asking the High Court to declare the statements identified in the suit defamatory and libellous.

His principal demands include GH¢10 million in exemplary damages, additional general damages for libel, a public retraction and apology, and legal costs.

The statement of claim specifies that the apology should be published on news portals with the same prominence as the original publications for four consecutive weeks.

The reliefs sought are set out in the document as follows:

“Exemplary damages in the sum of GH¢10,000,000.00 (Ten million Ghana Cedis) for the defamatory publication…”

He is also seeking:

“A retraction and apology on news portals with the same prominence as the publications for four (4) consecutive weeks.”

The suit was filed through Ebenezer Asare of Troth Legal, whose office is located at Westland Boulevard Road, West Legon, Accra.

What happens next?

The writ directs Lil Win to enter an appearance within eight days after service of the summons, inclusive of the day of service.

It warns that failure to comply could result in judgment being entered in his absence.

The filing of the suit does not, however, mean the court has found Lil Win liable for defamation. The allegations and the legal arguments advanced by Van Vicker remain subject to determination by the court.

The case places a public dispute between two established figures in Ghana’s film industry before the courts, with Van Vicker seeking both financial compensation and a public correction of the statements he considers damaging to his reputation.

See writ of summons below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.