Money-driven elections fuelling corruption – Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has warned that the growing influence of money in Ghana's elections is fuelling corruption, calling for efforts to prevent financial resources from becoming the deciding factor in who wins political office.

The Tamale South MP questioned whether political parties were sufficiently democratic in their internal processes.

“But ultimately, you want to reduce the money politics and money being the yardstick in determining who gets elected to Parliament and who does not, because that's what is building up the corruption,” he said.

“Our corruption is driven by need and opportunity.”

Mr Iddrisu raised the issue while discussing the implications of a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning an expanded delegate system.

He questioned what the ruling could mean for Ghana’s democracy, the possibility of state funding for political parties and efforts to curb the influence of money in political competition.

“What does that hold for an opportunity for state financing of political parties, even if it is a certain minimum or a threshold?” he asked.

His remarks presented state financing as an issue for consideration, rather than a specific funding proposal.

Mr Iddrisu also questioned how political parties were responding to constitutional requirements for democratic internal processes.

“Are the political parties responding to that? And how are they responding to that? That must be of interest to all of us,” he said.

The former Minority Leader further stressed the importance of accommodating dissent and constructive criticism, arguing that both should contribute to better governance and improvements in citizens’ lives.

“But I think that for the good of our democracy, it's good to tolerate dissent, and it's good to tolerate constructive criticism,” he said.

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